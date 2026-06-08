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EXCLUSIVE: Neil Diamond Was 'Inspired' by Michael J. Fox's Health Journey With Parkinson's Disease Amid Musician's Own Battle With 'Unrelenting' Illness

Neil Diamond was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2018.
Source: MEGA

Neil Diamond was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2018.

June 8 2026, Published 7:25 p.m. ET

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Michael J. Fox's battle with Parkinson's has served as an inspiration to Neil Diamond, who was forced to largely retire from touring due to his own fight against the disease.

More than eight years after the Sweet Caroline singer was diagnosed, RadarOnline.com revisits his health journey.

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Neil Diamond Reached Out to Michael J. Fox

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Neil Diamond leaned on Michael J. Fox for support after his diagnosis, according to a source.
Source: MEGA

Neil Diamond leaned on Michael J. Fox for support after his diagnosis, according to a source.

Back in 2018, Diamond took a step back from major performances after doctors told him he was suffering from the progressive nervous system disorder. The 85-year-old artist was even "forced to cut short his 50th anniversary tour," his rep said.

As he learned more about the illness, he became "inspired" by the Back to the Future's actor's own experiences with it, and he even reached out to him for support and advice.

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A Brave Performance

Neil Diamond performed at a benefits gala in Las Vegas in 2020.
Source: MEGA

Neil Diamond performed at a benefits gala in Las Vegas in 2020.

Despite his retirement, Diamond returned to the stage as a musician and performed some of his biggest hits – including Cracklin’ Rosie, Love on the Rocks and Forever in Blue Jeans – at a benefits gala in Las Vegas in March 2020.

"It was both exhilarating and heartbreaking," an insider said of his brave performance. "You could see by his movements and the trembling in his voice why he had been away for two years — and why this was a final goodbye."

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Neil Diamond Wasn't 'Ready to Accept' His Diagnosis in 2018

Neil Diamond said he took some time to accept his Parkinson's diagnosis.
Source: MEGA

Neil Diamond said he took some time to accept his Parkinson's diagnosis.

Three years later, Diamond opened up on his battle with Parkinson's during a candid appearance on CBS Sunday Morning.

"When the doctor told me what it was, I was just not ready to accept it. I said, ‘Oh, OK, I’ll see you whenever you want to see me, but I have work to do, so I’ll see you later,'" he recalled of his diagnosis.

However, the singer eventually found a sense of "calm" in the "hurricane" of his life.

"Things have gotten very quiet. And I like it," he explained. "I find that I like myself better. I’m easier on people. I’m easier on myself and the beat goes on and it will go on long after I’m gone."

"There’s no cure, there’s no getting away from it," Diamond continued. "You can’t just say, OK, enough already, let’s get back to life. It doesn’t work like that. But I’ve come to accept what limitations I have and still have great days."

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Neil Diamond said singing made him feel like his mind and body were 'working as one' again.
Source: MEGA

Neil Diamond said singing made him feel like his mind and body were 'working as one' again.

And while Parkinson's can severely affect balance, motor function and vocal abilities, Diamond said he could "still sing" back in 2023.

"I’ve been doing it for 50 years and I enjoy it. It’s like all the systems of my mind and my body are working as one," he noted. "I’ve had a pretty amazing life, it’s true."

According to New York Parkinson’s expert Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated him in the past, the disorder may still eventually cause Diamond to forget his own lyrics.

"It’s a progressive illness, so Neil will need more and more treatment and medication," added Fischer at the time. "It’s unrelenting."

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