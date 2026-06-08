EXCLUSIVE: Neil Diamond Was 'Inspired' by Michael J. Fox's Health Journey With Parkinson's Disease Amid Musician's Own Battle With 'Unrelenting' Illness

Three years later, Diamond opened up on his battle with Parkinson's during a candid appearance on CBS Sunday Morning.

"When the doctor told me what it was, I was just not ready to accept it. I said, ‘Oh, OK, I’ll see you whenever you want to see me, but I have work to do, so I’ll see you later,'" he recalled of his diagnosis.

However, the singer eventually found a sense of "calm" in the "hurricane" of his life.

"Things have gotten very quiet. And I like it," he explained. "I find that I like myself better. I’m easier on people. I’m easier on myself and the beat goes on and it will go on long after I’m gone."

"There’s no cure, there’s no getting away from it," Diamond continued. "You can’t just say, OK, enough already, let’s get back to life. It doesn’t work like that. But I’ve come to accept what limitations I have and still have great days."