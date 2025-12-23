Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Neil Diamond
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Neil Diamond, 84, Defies Parkinson's Disease in Emotional Return to Stage — as the Iconic Singer Promises 'To Remain Active for a Long Time to Come'

Neil Diamond has defied Parkinson's Disease with an emotional return to stage, showing enduring strength.
Source: MEGA

Neil Diamond has defied Parkinson's Disease with an emotional return to stage, showing enduring strength.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 23 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Neil Diamond, the brave singing legend, made a surprise appearance onstage at an event in LA seven years after retiring amid his battle with Parkinson's disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Leading the audience in a sing-along of his hit 1969 classic Sweet Caroline at the Pantages Theatre, the 84-year-old showed he is not letting the devastating disease get the best of him.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Singing Keeps Him Feeling Alive

Article continues below advertisement
Neil Diamond surprised fans by leading 'Sweet Caroline' onstage seven years after retiring amid Parkinson's disease.
Source: MEGA

Neil Diamond surprised fans by leading 'Sweet Caroline' onstage seven years after retiring amid Parkinson's disease.

Article continues below advertisement

"I haven't given up. I feel good," Diamond confided. "It's like, all the systems in my mind and my body are working as one when I'm singing. And it's a great feeling."

It was in January 2018 that the Solitary Man singer revealed that after 50 years of touring, he was hanging up his microphone.

Article continues below advertisement

Refusing to Let Parkinson’s Win

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
An ex-TV anchor has been accused of stabbing her 80-year-old mother to death while claiming self-defense in a chilling 911 call.

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-TV News Anchor Accused of Stabbing 80-year-old Mother to Death — and Claims She Acted in Self Defense in the Chilling 911 Call

isla fishers divorce comeback sacha baron cohen split

EXCLUSIVE: Isla Fisher's Divorce Comeback! Actress Admits Creating a New Life 'Has Been Challenging but Deeply Rewarding' After Sacha Baron Cohen Split

Article continues below advertisement
Diamond said he will keep writing and recording while living with Parkinson's.
Source: MEGA

Diamond said he will keep writing and recording while living with Parkinson's.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

He'd been diagnosed with Parkinson's, a neurodegenerative condition that can induce shaking, body tremors, slowed movement, balance issues, stiffness and other symptoms.

But retirement clearly hasn't completely sidelined the singer.

As Diamond told fans: "I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.