EXCLUSIVE: Neil Diamond, 84, Defies Parkinson's Disease in Emotional Return to Stage — as the Iconic Singer Promises 'To Remain Active for a Long Time to Come'
Dec. 23 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Neil Diamond, the brave singing legend, made a surprise appearance onstage at an event in LA seven years after retiring amid his battle with Parkinson's disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Leading the audience in a sing-along of his hit 1969 classic Sweet Caroline at the Pantages Theatre, the 84-year-old showed he is not letting the devastating disease get the best of him.
Singing Keeps Him Feeling Alive
"I haven't given up. I feel good," Diamond confided. "It's like, all the systems in my mind and my body are working as one when I'm singing. And it's a great feeling."
It was in January 2018 that the Solitary Man singer revealed that after 50 years of touring, he was hanging up his microphone.
Refusing to Let Parkinson’s Win
He'd been diagnosed with Parkinson's, a neurodegenerative condition that can induce shaking, body tremors, slowed movement, balance issues, stiffness and other symptoms.
But retirement clearly hasn't completely sidelined the singer.
As Diamond told fans: "I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come."