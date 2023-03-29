Jay Cutler, Kaitlyn Bristowe & Other Nashville Celebs Donate To School Shooting Victims
In the wake of Monday's tragic school shooting, Nashville celebrities have come together to support their grieving community. Former NFL star Jay Cutler and Bachelor Nation icon Kaitlyn Bristowe are among several high-profile figures who have donated to The Covenant School victims, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The donations were in response to Monday's tragedy, when former student Audrey Hale, 28, shot her way into the school and continued her rampage, which claimed the lives of three students and three staff members before Hale was killed by responding officers.
GoFundMe pages were established for the six victims' families in the wake of the shooting — and celebs who call Nashville home turned out in droves to offer their support.
Cutler, who resides in Nashville, donated $2,000 to the family of 9-year-old victim William Kinney, which helped the Kinney family's fundraiser surpass $50,000.
In addition to individual GoFundMe pages, a collective fundraiser for all six victim's families was also set up.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Former Bachelorette star Bristowe, who calls Nashville home, chipped in $1,000 for the six victims' joint fundraiser, which also benefited those who were injured in the shooting.
Actress Jena Sims, who is married to professional golfer Brooks Koepka, joined the former Bachelor contestant and donated $1,000 to the fundraiser for all six families and those injured.
Additional monetary support came from one of the most well-known names in Nashville — and country music.
- Jay Cutler Allegedly Caught 'Hooking Up' With Good Friend's Wife, Kristin Cavallari's Ex Confronted On Family Vacation
- 'Southern Charm' Season 8 Begins Filming With Brand New Cast Members, Including Kathryn Dennis' New Boyfriend Chleb Ravenell
- Kristin Cavallari & Ex Jay Cutler Shut Down Man's $500k Lawsuit Accusing Their Dog Of Disfiguring Him
John Carter Cash, the son of the late legendary musician Johnny Cash, donated $2,000 to The Covenant School shooting victims.
While celebrities close to the tragedy stepped up and pitched in to offer financial relief to the families, other celebrities took to social media and used their platforms to call for gun reform legislation and action by legislatures.
Valerie Bertinelli tweeted a list that called for the ban of assault-style rifles, which have become the weapon of choice for mass shooters. Bertinelli's tweet was liked by more than 142,000 Twitter users — and was viewed more than 3.6 million times.
Other celebrities joined Bertinelli in calling out lawmakers, particularly those from the state of Tennessee, to demand action on gun violence.
Country musician and Nashville resident Jason Isbell blasted lawmakers — and his bandmates even called out fellow country stars who reside in Nashville but remained silent on the issue, in an apparent move to not upset fans who disagree with gun reform.
"Is this what we want? Monitoring the “tragic situation” and asking for prayers? Something can be done Bill you just don’t have the spine for it," Isbell tweeted at Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. "This must be what you want because you haven’t done anything to prevent it."