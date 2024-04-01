MSNBC Hosts Slam GOP's 'Bad Faith' Criticism of Joe Biden Recognizing Trans Visibility Day on Easter
MSNBC's Jonathan Lemire slammed GOP lawmaker's "bad faith" criticism of President Joe Biden for recognizing Transgender Visibility Day on the same day as Easter, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During Monday's edition of Morning Joe, Lemire called out Republican's ridicule of Biden over highlighting Trans Visibility Day — which was first established on March 31, 2009 — on the Christian holy day, which is a rotating holiday that just so happened to fall on March 31 this year.
During the segment, Lemire covered outrage from GOP lawmakers, including Speaker Mike Johnson, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and ex-president Donald Trump — and made sure it was clear that the day was established over 15 years ago.
"Those same Republicans also took exception to the White House’s guidelines for the annual Easter egg roll, asking for decorated eggs not to include 'any questionable content, religious symbols, overtly religious themes, or partisan political statements,'" Lemire said.
"But those guidelines, well, those have been in place for nearly 50 years, Katty, it is just one bad faith argument after another."
Lemire additionally noted Biden's well-documented Catholic faith, while seemingly taking a dig at Trump, who has started selling Bibles to his MAGA supporters.
"President Biden is a Catholic of deep faith. He, of course, went to Easter mass yesterday. No word if Donald Trump went to any sort of religious ceremony," Lemire added. "But it’s another issue where facts don’t matter, where Republicans are leaning in on the imagery that Trump is perhaps sent from God, he can hawk his own Bible, and no one seems to care."
"We have the lead story in The New York Times this morning is about how Trump is leaning into images of evangelical Christianity in his appeal to supporters. The Biden White House is simply following tradition. But yet that’s not breaking through," Lemire said.
MSNBC contributor Katty Kay also dove into the Trump campaigning painting the ex-president as a "messianic figure" despite preparing to go to trial for an alleged hush-money payment made to an adult film star that he cheated on his wife with.
"There is some indication in polling that, Donald Trump’s support amongst white evangelical Christians may be softening," Kay said. "Yes, he’s still getting 68 percent of the white evangelical vote in the latest Fox News poll, but that is down from 73 percent in October."
"And look at the pushback that he got against that Bible sale from some evangelical leaders, Christian leaders. And I just wonder whether sometimes Donald Trump does something that even they find too difficult, and that softening of the support that you’re seeing, I think that’s going to be, I mean, it’s still a large chunk of evangelical Christians, and they still see him as a kind of a messianic figure."