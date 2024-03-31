Joe Biden Doubles Down on 'Transgender Day of Visibility' Firing Back at Critics Caitlyn Jenner and Vivek Ramaswamy

White House spokesman Andrew Bates penned a statement addressing the backlash against celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter, despite always falling on the same date.

"As a Christian who celebrates Easter with family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American," Bates said.

"Sadly, it's unsurprising politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful and dishonest rhetoric," he continued. "President Biden will never abuse his faith for political purposes or for profit."