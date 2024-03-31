Joe Biden Doubles Down on 'Transgender Day of Visibility' Firing Back at Critics Caitlyn Jenner and Vivek Ramaswamy
President Joe Biden and the White House have doubled down on honoring "Transgender Day of Visibility" on Easter after facing an onslaught of criticism from conservatives such as Vivek Ramaswamy and Caitlyn Jenner, RadarOnline.com has learned.
White House spokesman Andrew Bates penned a statement addressing the backlash against celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter, despite always falling on the same date.
"As a Christian who celebrates Easter with family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American," Bates said.
"Sadly, it's unsurprising politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful and dishonest rhetoric," he continued. "President Biden will never abuse his faith for political purposes or for profit."
March 31 has been designated to honor the transgender movement internationally since 2009. However, this year it coincides with the celebration of Easter with the last Sunday of March landing on the 31st.
Biden released his own statement, which read, "On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation's commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives."
"Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong," he continued. "You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back."
Failed Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy took to X, formerly known as Twitter to criticized Biden, claiming, "Joe Biden declaring the most holy day for Christians as 'Transgender Visibility Day' is a slap in the face to every American, whatever their faith. Now the White House is banning any religious symbolism on Easter Eggs."
Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner shared a statement on the social media platform as well, writing, "I am absolutely disgusted that Joe Biden has declared the most Holy of Holy days - a self proclaimed devout Catholic - as Transgender Day of Visibility. The only thing you should be declaring on this day is 'HE is Risen.'"
Jenner came out as transgender in 2015 and underwent gender reassignment surgery in 2017. The former Olympian previously attempted to run against California Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election four years later, claiming the Republican party needed more "inclusivity."