EXCLUSIVE Miley Cyrus and Estranged Dad Billy Ray 'Slowly Finding Ways to Make Amends' – After We Revealed Reunion Is Singer's Godmom Dolly Parton's 'Dying Wish'

Fans couldn’t believe their eyes: On May 9, Billy Ray Cyrus shared a selfie with his son Braison on his farm in Tennessee on Instagram. Also in the picture: his estranged daughter Miley and her boyfriend Maxx Morando, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The Cyrus family is healing," commented one social media user, while another added that the pic "makes me happy for the whole fam."

Days later, the Flowers singer shared a candid Insta story addressing longstanding rumors surrounding the pair's complicated relationship.

"My dad and I have had our challenges over the years," she admitted.

Our source added their reunion was down to not wanting to let Cyrus' godmom Dolly Parton down – as she has told them she doesn't want to go to her grave while they are still feuding.