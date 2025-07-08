Michael Madsen Ripped Johnny Depp's 'Boring' Performance in 'Donnie Brasco' and Claimed The Two NEVER Talked in Final Interview Before Actor's Death

Madsen's death on July 3 shook the entertainment industry. The Reservoir Dogs actor was found unresponsive in his Malibu home and was pronounced dead at the scene, but his legendary wild behavior and addiction troubles may have led to his sad end.

Attorney Perry Wander, who represented the star and was also his close friend, said the actor had a list of troubles.

"I just spoke to Michael two days ago. I knew he was not well," Wander said. "Michael was suffering from the effects of alcoholism. He had multiple stints in and out of rehab. He struggled to maintain his sobriety. He was not happy about his life."

Madsen was also facing a crippling legal battle with his estranged wife, which saw the pair fighting over child support and other finances, his lawyer claimed.

"I blame her for putting in the screws over his last years of life," Wander continued – alleging the legal battle, which saw his passport be "maliciously revoked," impacted his ability to travel and work abroad.

"Michael lived a life of regrets – those regrets being his two marriages," he added.