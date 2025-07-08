Michael Madsen Ripped Johnny Depp's 'Boring' Performance in 'Donnie Brasco' and Claimed The Two NEVER Talked in Final Interview Before Actor's Death
Michael Madsen, who died last week after suffering cardiac arrest, slammed his Donnie Brasco co-star Johnny Depp's "lifeless" performance, RadarOnline.com can reveal, in one of his last interviews before his passing.
The Reservoir Dogs star confessed if he actually was a mobster, he would have "killed Depp himself."
Depp played an undercover FBI agent embedded with the mafia in the 1997 movie. Madsen played famed mob boss Sonny Black.
But although they were two of the top-billed stars in the movie, Madsen shared on Stephen Baldwin's One Bad Movie podcast he had trouble connecting with the quirky and distracted actor.
"I probably never had a five-minute conversation with Johnny Depp," Madsen shared. "Johnny's like...he's not even in the same room with you."
'Boring' and 'Lifeless'
Madsen continued to speak frankly about his co-star, confessing he wasn't impressed with the Oscar nominee's performance.
"It was just boring. It was like lifeless," Madsen declared. "It was a lifelessness to it that I couldn't comprehend. It made no sense to me."
He also didn't believe the brooding Edward Scissorhands actor could actually pull off being an undercover member of the mob.
"There's no way that guy would have been let in the family. I would have bumped him off."
Tragic End
Madsen's death on July 3 shook the entertainment industry. The Reservoir Dogs actor was found unresponsive in his Malibu home and was pronounced dead at the scene, but his legendary wild behavior and addiction troubles may have led to his sad end.
Attorney Perry Wander, who represented the star and was also his close friend, said the actor had a list of troubles.
"I just spoke to Michael two days ago. I knew he was not well," Wander said. "Michael was suffering from the effects of alcoholism. He had multiple stints in and out of rehab. He struggled to maintain his sobriety. He was not happy about his life."
Madsen was also facing a crippling legal battle with his estranged wife, which saw the pair fighting over child support and other finances, his lawyer claimed.
"I blame her for putting in the screws over his last years of life," Wander continued – alleging the legal battle, which saw his passport be "maliciously revoked," impacted his ability to travel and work abroad.
"Michael lived a life of regrets – those regrets being his two marriages," he added.
Past Problems
Police have been forced to respond to several incidents involving Madsen, who is most famously known for starring in Quentin Tarantino's flicks.
The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor was previously arrested for trespassing on private property after being evicted from his $5.3million home.
Years prior to his 2022 trespassing incident, Madsen was slammed for owing the state of California more than $200k in back taxes.
Then, in 2012, he was arrested for fighting one of his teenage children. Months later, he was handcuffed following a suspected DUI.