Inside Michael Douglas and Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones' 2013 Split and Reconciliation

Shortly after Douglas' memoir hit shelves, Zeta-Jones admitted that she hadn't read it yet. Still, she picked up her own copy the day it came out.

Zeta-Jones also confirmed that she wasn't worried about the stories she'd see told in the pages.

Some of Douglas' tales have swiftly made headlines, including details about past affairs. When asked if any of them surprised her, she answered with one word: "No."

"He's been writing his book for quite some time; during these last years I've been doing Wednesday and Kill Jackie, and I'm just happy for him," she said. "It's a great legacy."

Reflecting on their marriage, she credited kindness and humor for keeping their relationship going.