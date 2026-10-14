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Home > Celebrity > Michael Douglas

Inside Michael Douglas and Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones' 2013 Split and Reconciliation

Photo of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have been married since November 2000.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

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Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones went through a rough patch in 2013 that resulted in a separation.

The actor addressed the couple's brief split while promoting his 2026 memoir, One Helluva Ride.

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Did They Ever Divorce?

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Photo of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas addressed the couple’s 2013 separation while promoting his memoir.

The pair met in 1998 and married in November 2000. They share two children: Dylan, 26, and Carys, 23.

They reportedly separated sometime in 2013 and seemingly reconciled by 2014.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones never sought a legal separation or filed for divorce during their time apart.

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What Douglas Said About the Split

Michael Douglas said their decision to get back together was 'mutual.'
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas said their decision to get back together was 'mutual.'

When Douglas was asked how he "won her back," he kept his answer general.

“It was a mutual," he said in a recent interview. "You know, we had our problems, but I love her dearly and, 25 years, you know."

"I mean, I don’t know about your marital status, but marriage is a lot of work, you know," he continued. "And so, you know, we’re good. We’re in good shape. It’s all I can say.”

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Michael Douglas Shares Details of Dating Days in Memoir

Photo of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Source: MEGA

Catherine Zeta-Jones is filming.

In Douglas' memoir, he took readers back to his dating days with Zeta-Jones. In one excerpt, he remembered that she told him early on she "would only be monogamous."

At the time, Douglas claimed he was seeing five other women, but once Zeta-Jones drew a line in the sand, he called them up and broke things off.

"They all took it well," he penned.

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Zeta-Jones Weighs in on Her Husband's Memoir

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Photo Catherine Zeta-Jones
Source: MEGA

Catherine Zeta-Jones said she plans to read her husband's memoir.

Shortly after Douglas' memoir hit shelves, Zeta-Jones admitted that she hadn't read it yet. Still, she picked up her own copy the day it came out.

Zeta-Jones also confirmed that she wasn't worried about the stories she'd see told in the pages.

Some of Douglas' tales have swiftly made headlines, including details about past affairs. When asked if any of them surprised her, she answered with one word: "No."

"He's been writing his book for quite some time; during these last years I've been doing Wednesday and Kill Jackie, and I'm just happy for him," she said. "It's a great legacy."

Reflecting on their marriage, she credited kindness and humor for keeping their relationship going.

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