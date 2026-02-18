Your tip
Megyn Kelly Rips 'Creepy' Chris Cuomo Over His Bitter Remarks About Her Nancy Guthrie Investigation Coverage 

Megyn Kelly and Chris Cuomo have been locked in a heated back-and-forth on social media.
Source: @TheMegynKellyShow; MEGA

Megyn Kelly and Chris Cuomo have been locked in a heated back-and-forth on social media.

Feb. 18 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Megyn Kelly slammed Chris Cuomo as "creepy" in her latest jab as the fiery journalists continue to butt heads, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Their bitter back-and-forth was sparked earlier this week when Cuomo called Kelly out on social media for her coverage of the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

Inside Megyn Kelly and Chris Cuomo's Feud

Megyn Kelly released a video on what 'authorities really believe' about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.
Source: @TheMegynKellyShow

Megyn Kelly released a video on what 'authorities really believe' about Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

On February 16, Kelly, 55, shared a video on X claiming to reveal "what authorities REALLY believe" happened to Savannah Guthrie's missing mom. The next day, Cuomo, also 55, said it was "shameful" of her to try to "play this story for click bait" and "hint" that members of the Guthrie family could be potential suspects.

"Don't know if this is payback for NBC paying kelly to GTFO but it is pretty obvious and ugly," he wrote on social media, seemingly referring to her $30 million pay-out to resign from her gig at NBC in 2019 after she made controversial remarks about blackface.

megyn kelly chris cuomo creepy nancy guthrie investigation
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly referred to Chris Cuomo as 'Fredo' in her jabs.

In a recent installment of her SiriusXM show, Kelly clapped back that "envy is a very unattractive thing" and suggested Cuomo – who she branded with the nickname Fredo, Michael Corelone's brother in the Godfather movies – should "work on" that.

"Fredo No-Rate-O, that's his real problem," she said at the time. "Nobody watches his show on NewsNation, and I mean nobody. Nobody watches his failed podcast either ... So Fredo is upset, and Fredo is trying to play the protector of the Guthrie family."

Not to be outdone, the NewsNation broadcaster told her on Wednesday, February 18, to "get over" herself and dubbed her a "little hater," before suggesting her use of foul language was an "odd" choice for a mother with young children.

That same day, Kelly replied via X, "Fredo, I know your thing is harassing women (runs in the family!) but your focus on me is getting creepy," seemingly referring to various sexual harassment allegations against him and his brother, Andrew Cuomo.

Megyn Kelly Fuels Rumors Nancy Guthrie's Son-in-Law Could Be a Suspect

Sheriff Chris Nanos said the Guthrie family had been 'cleared' as potential suspects.
Source: FACEBOOK

Sheriff Chris Nanos said the Guthrie family had been 'cleared' as potential suspects.

As Radar previously reported, Nancy, 84, was last seen on January 31 after having dinner with her other daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. Later that night, Tommaso gave her a ride back to her Catalina Foothills home and dropped her off there just before 10 p.m.

On a February 13 installment of her show, Kelly suggested the reason law enforcement has searched Annie and Tommaso's home more than once is because they suspect the pair might have had something to do with her disappearance.

"I just don't understand why you'd be interviewing the neighbors over and over and over," she said at the time.

Sheriff Confirms Guthrie Family Has Been 'Cleared' as Suspects

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

"They're very interested in, like, a phone. Have they seen evidence of any phone anywhere?" she added, referencing reporting by crime analyst Phil Holloway. "You know, maybe they're looking for evidence that the guy may have dropped, etc."

"Anyway, I don't mean to condemn them, but I just think like that's them doing their shoe leather FBI work, is it not?" Kelly noted. "We've talked about family, friends, associates, neighbors, whatever. And there's no reason to be asking the neighbors what these two are like, going back there time and time again, if you're not potentially interested in them."

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has since clarified that the Guthrie family – to include their spouses – had been "cleared as possible suspects" in the case.

