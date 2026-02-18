Megyn Kelly Rips 'Creepy' Chris Cuomo Over His Bitter Remarks About Her Nancy Guthrie Investigation Coverage 

In a recent installment of her SiriusXM show, Kelly clapped back that "envy is a very unattractive thing" and suggested Cuomo – who she branded with the nickname Fredo, Michael Corelone's brother in the Godfather movies – should "work on" that.

"Fredo No-Rate-O, that's his real problem," she said at the time. "Nobody watches his show on NewsNation, and I mean nobody. Nobody watches his failed podcast either ... So Fredo is upset, and Fredo is trying to play the protector of the Guthrie family."

Not to be outdone, the NewsNation broadcaster told her on Wednesday, February 18, to "get over" herself and dubbed her a "little hater," before suggesting her use of foul language was an "odd" choice for a mother with young children.

That same day, Kelly replied via X, "Fredo, I know your thing is harassing women (runs in the family!) but your focus on me is getting creepy," seemingly referring to various sexual harassment allegations against him and his brother, Andrew Cuomo.