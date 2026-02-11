Your tip
Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Gagging to Unleash Tell-All Memoir' — But Prince Harry 'Blocking it With All His Might' as He Battles for Royal Reunion

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's memoir dream may be stopped by her husband, Prince Harry.

Feb. 11 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle is said to be desperate to put out a tell-all memoir – but sources have told RadarOnline.com Prince Harry is "blocking it with all his might" amid his efforts to repair ties with the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, has repeatedly been approached by publishers offering multimillion-dollar advances for a book that would tell her side of the story following her and her husband Harry's departure from royal duties in 2020.

Meghan Markle Sees Memoir as 'Reclaiming Her Story'

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Markle is said to be considering writing a tell all memoir about her royal experience.

Markle and Harry, 41, stepped back as working royals and relocated to Montecito, California, where they have been raising their son Archie, 6, and daughter Lilibet, 4.

Since then, they have spoken publicly about their experiences in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey and in Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare.

Now, insiders claimed a fresh rift has opened behind closed doors.

A source close to the couple said, "Meghan feels an intense pull to put her own account on record. In her view, there are entire chapters of her life – particularly during her time within the royal institution – that have either been misunderstood, distorted, or told solely through other people's perspectives.

"She believes a memoir would finally allow her to speak without filters and clarify the narrative in her own words."

The insider added, "From a publishing standpoint, the appetite for a Meghan memoir is enormous, and that only reinforces her sense that now is the moment. She doesn't see it as stirring the pot for the sake of drama – she sees it as reclaiming her story."

Prince Harry Fears Memoir Could End Reconciliation Hopes

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry fears another book would damage efforts to reconcile with his family, according to sources.

However, the source stressed Harry's stance is markedly different. "Harry is pushing back with everything he has," they added.

"He genuinely fears that another deeply personal, headline-dominating book would undo what little progress has been made behind the scenes. In his mind, it wouldn't just reopen old wounds – it could permanently close the door on any hope of reconciliation with his family. That's why he's resisting so strongly."

According to our insider, publishers are prepared to pay handsomely for the book – but only if Markle addresses her time within the monarchy in detail.

The source said: "The financial incentives being discussed are enormous – we're talking about the kind of advance most authors can only dream of. Publishers are effectively signaling that they're willing to write a blank check if she delivers something candid and revelatory. From a business perspective, it's incredibly tempting."

The insider continued: "But that level of payout comes with very clear expectations. The interest isn't in a lifestyle memoir or light reflections – it's in a detailed account of her time inside the royal family and the conflicts that followed. Revisiting those relationships, naming tensions, unpacking private moments – that's what the market wants."

And that's precisely the territory Harry is desperate to avoid.

"He sees himself as trying to rebuild bridges with the royal family, however fragile they may be," the source said. "In his view, reopening those chapters publicly would undermine his efforts at reconciliation and could make any future royal reunion impossible."

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Markle wants to reclaim her narrative in her own words.

Markle and Harry's commercial ventures have faced scrutiny in recent months. Her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, has not been renewed for a third season, and Markle's Goop-style lifestyle brand, As Ever, was also questioned after a website glitch appeared to display large stock numbers, including thousands of jars of jam and candles.

But sources close to the duchess said the figures reflected expansion plans rather than lagging sales.

One insider said, "Their overhead is substantial and constant. Between private security, maintaining their home, staffing, travel, and the broader infrastructure that comes with their profile, the monthly costs are considerable.

"It's not a situation where they can simply scale back overnight."

The source continued: "From Meghan's point of view, the memoir isn't just about self-expression – it's also a rational financial calculation. When you have an opportunity to secure that kind of advance in one deal, it's hard to ignore. She sees it as safeguarding their long-term stability.

"In her mind, turning down a payout of that magnitude would be impractical. She believes it would be irresponsible to dismiss an offer that could underwrite their expenses and future projects for years to come."

Prince Harry Desperate to Save Reconciliation

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The memoir project remains on hold as the couple debate their next move.

Harry, however, is said to view the issue through a different lens. The prince briefly reunited with King Charles, 77, over tea in what aides described as an emotional private meeting last September.

While no formal reconciliation has followed, Harry has spoken publicly about wanting to heal family divisions.

The source said, "Harry's mindset is very much focused on the bigger picture. He's not looking at the next headline or the immediate financial upside – he's weighing what the long-term consequences could be for his relationships back home.

"From his perspective, every new disclosure, every resurfaced grievance, makes reconciliation more complicated. He feels that revisiting old conflicts in print would harden positions on all sides and make it harder to rebuild even the most fragile lines of communication."

"That's why he's resisting the idea of Meghan releasing an autobiography so strongly. He doesn't want to undo the small steps that may have been made privately," the insider continued.

"In his view, reopening those wounds publicly could set any hope of lasting peace back by years, if not close the door entirely."

Other sources added the debate over a memoir remains unresolved.

"At this stage, nothing has been formally agreed – there's no contract signed and no manuscript underway," the insider explained. "But the publishing world doesn't wait forever. These kinds of offers are time-sensitive, and there's an awareness that the window of peak interest could narrow."

The insider continued: "People in Meghan's circle are advising her to move decisively. They're telling her that this is a rare chance to take control of her own narrative while also securing a significant financial cushion. From their perspective, it's about locking in both her story and the compensation before market appetite shifts.

"The only real obstacle is Harry. He remains unconvinced and deeply cautious about the fallout.

"Until he softens his position or they reach some kind of compromise, the project is effectively on hold – suspended between commercial opportunity and personal consequence."

