EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Gagging to Unleash Tell-All Memoir' — But Prince Harry 'Blocking it With All His Might' as He Battles for Royal Reunion

Markle and Harry, 41, stepped back as working royals and relocated to Montecito, California, where they have been raising their son Archie, 6, and daughter Lilibet, 4.

Since then, they have spoken publicly about their experiences in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey and in Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare.

Now, insiders claimed a fresh rift has opened behind closed doors.

A source close to the couple said, "Meghan feels an intense pull to put her own account on record. In her view, there are entire chapters of her life – particularly during her time within the royal institution – that have either been misunderstood, distorted, or told solely through other people's perspectives.

"She believes a memoir would finally allow her to speak without filters and clarify the narrative in her own words."

The insider added, "From a publishing standpoint, the appetite for a Meghan memoir is enormous, and that only reinforces her sense that now is the moment. She doesn't see it as stirring the pot for the sake of drama – she sees it as reclaiming her story."