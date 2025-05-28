RadarOnline.com recently exclusively revealed Aniston, 56, is fleeing to the upscale celebrity enclave after a disturbing incident in May, when 48-year-old Jimmy Wayne Carwyle crashed his car into the gates of her Bel Air home.

Carwyle, who had allegedly been harassing Aniston for two years, was arrested at the scene and charged with felony stalking and vandalism. He is currently undergoing mental health evaluations to determine his competency to stand trial.

Sources close to Aniston say the actress is going to make her new Montecito residence, which she purchased from Oprah Winfrey in 2022 for $14.8million, like a "fortress" with extensive security measures, as it offers the privacy and peace Aniston desires following the traumatic event.

Meanwhile, Markle, 43, who resides in Montecito with Prince Harry, 40, and their two kids, is gagging to user the opportunity to bag Ainston as a pal.

According to insiders, Markle has been sending her a series of gifts, including artisanal jams and luxury wellness products, in an effort to establish a connection.

"Meghan is thrilled that Jennifer is moving to Montecito," said a source. "She's been trying to get closer to her for years, and now that they're neighbors, she sees this as the perfect opportunity."

But Aniston wants nothing to do with the duchess.