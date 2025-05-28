EXCLUSIVE: 'She Doesn't Want Her Jam!' Meghan Markle Awkwardly 'Love-Bombing' Jennifer Aniston With Cringey Gifts and Invites Ahead of 'Friends' Actress' Move to Diva's Neighborhood
Meghan Markle is on the hunt for big-name friends – and Jennifer Aniston is still top of her list, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources tell us the duchess is using the actress' recent stalking ordeal to "love-bomb" her with gifts – including her posh jam – in a bid to win her over ahead of the actress' move to her Montecito neighborhood in California.
Desperate Reach-Out
RadarOnline.com recently exclusively revealed Aniston, 56, is fleeing to the upscale celebrity enclave after a disturbing incident in May, when 48-year-old Jimmy Wayne Carwyle crashed his car into the gates of her Bel Air home.
Carwyle, who had allegedly been harassing Aniston for two years, was arrested at the scene and charged with felony stalking and vandalism. He is currently undergoing mental health evaluations to determine his competency to stand trial.
Sources close to Aniston say the actress is going to make her new Montecito residence, which she purchased from Oprah Winfrey in 2022 for $14.8million, like a "fortress" with extensive security measures, as it offers the privacy and peace Aniston desires following the traumatic event.
Meanwhile, Markle, 43, who resides in Montecito with Prince Harry, 40, and their two kids, is gagging to user the opportunity to bag Ainston as a pal.
According to insiders, Markle has been sending her a series of gifts, including artisanal jams and luxury wellness products, in an effort to establish a connection.
"Meghan is thrilled that Jennifer is moving to Montecito," said a source. "She's been trying to get closer to her for years, and now that they're neighbors, she sees this as the perfect opportunity."
But Aniston wants nothing to do with the duchess.
Another pal said: "Jen appreciates the gestures but is focused on settling into her new home and prioritizing her safety.
"She's not looking to expand her social circle at the moment.
"She also sees Meghan as poisonous and wants nothing to do with the drama she creates around herself and with the royal family.
"Jen has quietly binned Meg's gifts and not replied to any of her desperate invites for chats.
"She knows Meg also wants her as a guest on her podcast, but she's having none of it. She' doesn't want her jam – or her friendship!"
Locking Down
Sources recently told us Markle is "frantic" to get back inside the "showbiz tent" – and it's well known in her circle that she genuinely hoped to turn Aniston into a friend – but they say the actress "just ain't interested" in getting involved with the former Suits star.
"Jen is at the top of Meghan's wish list as a BFF," an insider previously told us. "She has so much influence and prestige in the business and is on first-name terms with all the big power players."
Another insider added: "Meghan's been chipping away in high hopes of a friendship with Jen, and word is she's been asking for an introduction through their mutual friends for years now but it hasn't quite happened yet.
"Jen's been polite but she's always so busy, and that 90-mile commute from Jen's place in Bel-Air to Montecito makes it so much harder. But now, with Jen moving into her new place, it's opening a whole new door for Meghan – and she couldn't be more excited."
A source said: "If Meghan can find a way to ride Jen's coattails and get the rubber stamp into Team Aniston, it's her ticket to the very top in Hollywood."