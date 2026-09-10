EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Hollywood Dreams Have 'Run Out of Steam'
Sept. 10 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle – the Duchess of Sussex – was driven out of Hollywood because of her snooty attitude, failed business bids and burned bridges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Markle, 45, and hubby Prince Harry, 41, have moved back to the royal renegade's native U.K. with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, after six years in the former Suits star's home state of California.
Meghan Struggled to Staff Montecito Mansion
But sources said before the pair fled, the former Deal or No Deal suitcase girl had difficulty staffing the family's massive Montecito mansion.
"She had trouble hiring maids because a lot of the housekeepers in Montecito didn't want to work for them," an insider claimed.
"Meghan would interview people herself and could come across as really snobbish and rude. Some of them were so offended by the way she spoke to them that word started getting around."
Meghan's Alleged Reputation Became Neighborhood Joke
The source said Markle's alleged reputation as a haughty harpy even became a running gag in the wealthy neighborhood.
"It got to the point where people would joke that all the maids in Montecito hated them," the insider shared.
Meanwhile, another source said Markle would sometimes be spotted at the school drop-off for the kids – but other parents were told to never take her picture.
Sussexes' Hollywood Brand Loses Steam
Royal watchers also suggest that the Sussex brand appears to have run out of steam in Tinseltown.
Netflix reportedly pulled funding for the pair's production company, and the streamer's lifestyle show With Love, Meghan has run its course, which leaves the Duchess on her own to shill her As Ever jams, wines and teas.
Critics have charged Harry and Markle failed to find success when they weren't mining their own personal lives. The palace outcasts' non-royal-related shows and movies never caught on, and their Archewell production office experienced a major staff turnover.
Additionally, her podcasts Archetypes and Confessions of a Female Founder seemed to have permanently ceased production.
Sussexes' Netflix Deal Downgraded Amid Hollywood Snubs
Netflix also reportedly rejected several of their pitches for TV shows and movies, and Markle's proposed series Pearl was canceled before the animated project saw the light of day.
The Sussexes' initial deal with Netflix, said to be worth $100million, was not renewed in favor of a first-look agreement.
Sources said the couple burned too many bridges in Cali and are being snubbed by A-listers such as Michelle and Barack Obama, George and Amal Clooney and David and Victoria Beckham after their previous badmouthing of the royal family.