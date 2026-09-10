EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Hollywood Dreams Have 'Run Out of Steam'

But sources said before the pair fled, the former Deal or No Deal suitcase girl had difficulty staffing the family's massive Montecito mansion.

"She had trouble hiring maids because a lot of the housekeepers in Montecito didn't want to work for them," an insider claimed.

"Meghan would interview people herself and could come across as really snobbish and rude. Some of them were so offended by the way she spoke to them that word started getting around."