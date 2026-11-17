The Philippine National Police announced on Tuesday, Nov. 17, that it has filed three charges against Thomas with the City Prosecutor's Office in Cebu.

The 82-year-old is facing two counts of offering, distributing, selling, exporting or importing any form of Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Material (CSAEM) and one count of possessing said material.

The investigation gained momentum in October after Thomas Markle Jr. brought allegations about his father to authorities in the Philippines.

Markle Jr. reportedly discovered suspected child abuse material among belongings at his father's former residence in Cebu. He provided information to investigators, prompting Philippine authorities to examine the material.