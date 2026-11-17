Meghan Markle's Father Thomas 'Charged With Child Abuse Material Offenses in the Philippines' — Days After U.S. Arrest
Nov. 17 2026, Published 12:16 p.m. ET
Thomas Markle Sr. is now officially facing charges in the Philippines over child abuse images, RadarOnline.com has learned, just weeks after being busted on similar accusations in the U.S.
Meghan Markle's estranged father was arrested by the FBI earlier this month in Florida on allegations that he kept child abuse material in two Los Angeles-area storage units he rented for nearly two decades.
Thomas Markle Sr. Faces New Charges Overseas
The Philippine National Police announced on Tuesday, Nov. 17, that it has filed three charges against Thomas with the City Prosecutor's Office in Cebu.
The 82-year-old is facing two counts of offering, distributing, selling, exporting or importing any form of Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Material (CSAEM) and one count of possessing said material.
The investigation gained momentum in October after Thomas Markle Jr. brought allegations about his father to authorities in the Philippines.
Markle Jr. reportedly discovered suspected child abuse material among belongings at his father's former residence in Cebu. He provided information to investigators, prompting Philippine authorities to examine the material.
Thomas Markle Sr. Denies Any Wrongdoing
On October 23, Philippine Justice Undersecretary Nicholas Ty confirmed that the country's anti-trafficking and online child exploitation task force was investigating the allegations.
Markle Sr. has admitted that he has traveled to the Philippines at least twice to have "s-x with prostitutes," but insisted during a two-hour interview that he is innocent of any underage charges and is prepared to cooperate with investigators.
"I have never had s-x with anyone under the age of 18," he declared, before adding, "I like Asian women, but that is not a crime."
He has previously denied possessing child sexual abuse images, describing the allegations against him as "sick" and "a bunch of lies," while maintaining that computers linked to the allegations were no longer in his possession after he left Mexico with his son in 2025.
Thomas Markle Sr. Faces Similar Accusations in the U.S.
The new charges echo similar accusations Markle Sr. faces stateside. As Radar reported, Meghan's dad was arrested early Friday morning, Nov. 6, at an assisted living facility in Florida.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the senior allegedly had a collection of inappropriate material, including explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls, inside a pair of storage units in Southern California.
"Pursuant to judicially authorized warrants, FBI special agents searched two storage units registered to Markle," a statement explained. "Markle has rented both storage units since 2008, with his most recent payments on both made last month by auto-pay."
Inside the units, agents seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives, and books that allegedly contained suspected abuse material.
Meghan Markle Distances Herself From Her Dad
Markle Sr.'s estranged daughter, Meghan, has acknowledged and subsequently spoken out about the allegations, describing herself as deeply distressed and expressing concern for any children who might have been harmed.
The Duchess said she had been assured the claims were being investigated and explained that her decision to keep her father away from her children was made to protect them.