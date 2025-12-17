Your tip
Meg Ryan

'How We Will Miss That Man': Meg Ryan Follows Co-star Billy Crystal With Emotional Tribute to Murdered 'When Harry Met Sally' Director Rob Reiner

picture of Meg Ryan and Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Meg Ryan has lauded 'When Harry Met Sally' director Rob Reiner following his brutal murder on Sunday.

Dec. 17 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Meg Ryan has paid an emotional tribute to Rob Reiner, days after the When Harry Met Sally director's murder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actress, 64, took to Instagram to laud the Hollywood heavyweight and his wife, Michele Singer, who were both found dead after their throats were slit inside their L.A. mansion on Sunday, December 14.

'Thank You Rob and Michele'

Source: @megryan/Instagram

Ryan took to Instagram to pay tribute.

Alongside a photo of her and Reiner dancing on set, Ryan wrote: "Oh how we will miss this man…

"Thank you, Rob and Michelle, for the way you believe in true love, in fairy tales, and in laughter. Thank you for your faith in the best in people, and for your profound love of our country.

"I have to believe that their story will not end with this impossible tragedy, that some good may come, some awareness raised… I don’t know, but my guess is that they would want that to be hopeful and humane, to be something that brings us all to a greater understanding of one another and to some peace."

'Some Good' May Come Out Of This

picture of Rob Reiner, Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal
Source: MEGA

Ryan, here with Reiner and co-star Billy Crystal, hoped something positive may come out of the tragedy.

Ryan's When Harry Met Sally co-star Billy Crystal, 77, had earlier broken his silence on Reiner’s passing.

The veteran actor was snapped outside the director's mansion in tears after dashing to his pal’s $13.5million property after hearing of the brutal knifings.

Reiner's troubled son, Nick, was arrested in connection with the murders later that day.

He has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. If convicted, the 32-year-old. who appeared in court today could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Crystal joined with other notable comedy legends and stars in a statement shared on Tuesday evening.

So Much Love For Reiner

picture of Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal
Source: MEGA

Both 'When Harry Met Sally' stars have now paid their respects to the Hollywood director.

The statement paid homage to Reiner's incredible film career as well as to his "special" 36-year marriage to "perfect partner" Michele, with whom he had three children.

"Going to the movies in a dark theater filled with strangers having a common experience, laughing, crying, screaming in fear, or watching an intense drama unfold is still an unforgettable thrill," the statement began.

"Tell us a story audiences demand of us. Absorbing all he had learned from his father Carl and his mentor Norman Lear, Rob Reiner not only was a great comic actor, he became a master storyteller. There is no other director who has his range."

"From comedy to drama to 'mockumentary' to documentary, he was always at the top of his game. He charmed audiences. They trusted him. They lined up to see his films," it continued.

picture of Michele singer and Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Reiner and wife Michele Singer were found dead in their L.A. home on Sunday.

"His comedic touch was beyond compare, his love of getting the music of the dialogue just right, and his sharpening of the edge of a drama was simply elegant. For the actors, he loved them. For the writers, he made them better. His greatest gift was freedom.

"If you had an idea, he listened, he brought you into the process. They always felt they were working as a team. To be in his hands as a filmmaker was a privilege, but that is only part of his legacy."

The friends went on to describe the late director as "a passionate, brave citizen, who not only cared for this country he loved, he did everything he could to make it better, and with his loving wife Michele, he had the perfect partner.

"Strong and determined, Michele and Rob Reiner devoted a great deal of their lives for the betterment of our fellow citizens... They were a special force together — dynamic, unselfish, and inspiring. We were their friends, and we will miss them forever."

