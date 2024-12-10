It's been 20 years since Martha Stewart swapped her sprawling estate for a cramped prison cell after her infamous stock trading scandal.

But now, her "prison bestie" Lisa Guarino is spilling secrets about the domestic diva's five months behind bars – and claiming Stewart broke a heartfelt promise, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She told my family they no longer needed to put money on my books because she was going to take care of me", said Guarino, 62, a former inmate at Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia. "But Martha didn't keep her word. She gave me a doughnut – a big fat zero".

Guarino, once dubbed "Boston's cocaine queenpin", said she met the good living guru in the most unexpected way.

"I pulled back a curtain and saw this naked white butt right in front of me", she recalled with a laugh.