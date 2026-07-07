Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Trump's 'Absolutely Absurd' Attack on Taylor Swift on 'The View' — As She Claims The Don Wants to Be More Popular Than Singer

But there was no way that Greene's appearance on the popular morning show would keep to lighter topics, such as Swift's New York nuptials and Trump's popularity on TikTok.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously worked for the Trump administration, questioned the controversial former congresswoman on her potential plans to start a third major political party.

After Greene called out "the Mitch McConnells, the Chuck Schumers" who have "been in power for decades" and "brought us $40trillion in debt," Behar cut in, "But Trump’s the one who keeps making money."

"Oh, he’s making money, all right. I was one of the loudest voices attacking Hunter Biden for what I perceived to be corruption while his father was president, but I was really blown away," Greene replied. "This is why Americans are really sick and tired of both parties."

"You keep saying both parties. Hunter wasn’t in office," Behar retorted. "Why do you keep saying both parties?"