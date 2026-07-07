Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Trump's 'Absolutely Absurd' Attack on Taylor Swift on 'The View' — As She Claims The Don Wants to Be More Popular Than Singer
July 7 2026, Updated 3:00 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene took a swipe at Donald Trump over his "absurd" remarks about Taylor Swift, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
First, the White House trolled the pop star, 36, with an edited image of their wedding announcement that read "TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT," after she tied the knot with Travis Kelce, also 36, at their lavish Madison Square Garden wedding over the 4th of July weekend.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Trump Out
Days later, Trump falsely claimed that he was more popular than the singer on TikTok.
"Well, first of all, congratulations to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce," Greene, 52, said during her guest-appearance on The View on Tuesday, July 7. "I thought it was fantastic, and I think it’s absolutely absurd for the 80-year-old president of the United States to attack one of the most popular musicians and talented women who’s so generous to her staff and takes care of them."
Joy Behar chimed in, "He thinks he’s more popular than her. Didn’t he say that this weekend?" seemingly referring to his claims that he was the "number one person" on TikTok "by far," with Swift allegedly only clocking in at "number 11."
Greene agreed, "I think that’s why he’s always picking on her, because he would like to be. But let’s talk about her. Her concerts turn out massive amounts of people, a lot more than, tragically, the state fair, and I think that says a lot."
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But there was no way that Greene's appearance on the popular morning show would keep to lighter topics, such as Swift's New York nuptials and Trump's popularity on TikTok.
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously worked for the Trump administration, questioned the controversial former congresswoman on her potential plans to start a third major political party.
After Greene called out "the Mitch McConnells, the Chuck Schumers" who have "been in power for decades" and "brought us $40trillion in debt," Behar cut in, "But Trump’s the one who keeps making money."
"Oh, he’s making money, all right. I was one of the loudest voices attacking Hunter Biden for what I perceived to be corruption while his father was president, but I was really blown away," Greene replied. "This is why Americans are really sick and tired of both parties."
"You keep saying both parties. Hunter wasn’t in office," Behar retorted. "Why do you keep saying both parties?"
She also sparred with Behar after confirming that she would be transitioning from politics to a new podcast.
Behar snarked, "Well, the old podcast routine."
"Well, yeah, you guys talk for a living," Greene replied. "At least I went and gave it my best try and served in Congress."
Seemingly attempting to cool any tensions, moderator Whoopi Goldberg swiftly cut in.
"Well, here’s the thing, we’re all giving our best try. Everybody," she said. "You, us, everybody who’s trying to figure out, ‘How do I get through this to make sure my family gets what they need?’ So, we’re all giving it our good college try."