Ex-MAGA Queen Marjorie Taylor Greene Torches Trump in Scathing Rant After Ditching Republican Party — 'I'll Never Apologize to the Prez'

"Actually, Piers, I would say standing up to Donald Trump has been one of the best things I could do because I stood on the principle of defending victims of rape and pedophilia. And that's not something I will ever apologize for," Greene scoffed to host Piers Morgan, 61, on the June 30 episode of his series.

The former U.S. Representative from Georgia was once one of Trump's closest allies in the MAGA movement. But she became increasingly frustrated during his second term by the tycoon's reluctance to release the Epstein files and by his apparent departure from an "America First" foreign policy.

Greene enraged Trump to the point where he labeled her a "traitor" and, in November 2025, threatened to endorse an opponent to run against her in the 2026 primary race. The conservative firebrand ended up resigning from Congress.