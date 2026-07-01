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Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Ex-MAGA Queen Marjorie Taylor Greene Torches Trump in Scathing Rant After Ditching Republican Party — 'I'll Never Apologize to the Prez'

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Source: MEGA

Marjorie Taylor Greene bashed Donald Trump in her latest media appearance.

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July 1 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

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Marjorie Taylor Greene has made it clear she's not done taking shots at Donald Trump, pledging to keep up her blistering attacks on her former ally after announcing she's "done" with the Republican Party, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former MAGA congresswoman, 52, took her latest round of grievances to Piers Morgan Uncensored, where she vowed never to "apologize" for standing up to Trump in demanding the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files and going against him on other key issues.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Declares 'Standing Up' to Trump Was the 'Best Thing'

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Photo of Piers Morgan and Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/YoiuTube

Greene said she will never apologize' for going against Trump.,

"Actually, Piers, I would say standing up to Donald Trump has been one of the best things I could do because I stood on the principle of defending victims of rape and pedophilia. And that's not something I will ever apologize for," Greene scoffed to host Piers Morgan, 61, on the June 30 episode of his series.

The former U.S. Representative from Georgia was once one of Trump's closest allies in the MAGA movement. But she became increasingly frustrated during his second term by the tycoon's reluctance to release the Epstein files and by his apparent departure from an "America First" foreign policy.

Greene enraged Trump to the point where he labeled her a "traitor" and, in November 2025, threatened to endorse an opponent to run against her in the 2026 primary race. The conservative firebrand ended up resigning from Congress.

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Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Out Trump's 'Name Calling'

Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/YoiuTube

Greene ripped Trump's penchant for political 'name calling.'

Greene ripped Trump's penchant for "name-calling" and confessed she regrets following his lead into what she called "toxic" politics.

"His style of name-calling and basically threatening to wipe out an entire civilization of people in Iran – whether you're for Iran or against Iran — every single person should think that's immoral," she fumed about the president's initial threats in the Iran conflict.

"Wanting to kill man, woman, and child in a country, and name-calling people and all of that, that is exactly the worst example anyone could set from the president of the United States,' Greene moaned.

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Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: MEGA

Greene was once one of Trump's closest MAGA allies.

"And I would say it's been over 10 years now that Donald Trump has been on the prominent scene of politics, and he has led the way of toxic politics. I followed in his lead, Piers, and I'm sorry I ever did that," Greene confessed about her own inflammatory rhetoric since first being elected to Congress in 2020.

Morgan noted the change in the controversial former lawmaker, telling Greene, "You come across in a completely different way to when you were full square behind Trump."

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Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson Both 'Done' With the Republican Party

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Source: Can't Be Censored/YouTube

Greene announced she was 'done' withe one Republican Party on the heels of Tucker Carlson doing the same.

Greene most recently made headlines on June 22, declaring she was "done" with being a Republican and blasting the current GOP as the "America Last" party.

Her announcement via X came on the heels of longtime Republican pundit Tucker Carlson announcing, "I'm out. And if I'm out, then I think a lot of other people are out," after being a GOP voter for his entire life.

Greene said she hasn't talked to Carlson, 57, about his future political plans but embraces their shared vision for a possible new political party.

"I think there's a group of us that, if we decide to align, we could launch a true America-focused party that doesn't fall into the traps of Democrats and Republicans, but could align some serious players from the right and the left and move forward," she told Morgan, while admitting it would still be "difficult to launch a third party."

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