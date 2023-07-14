"I have put my own money in, and I don't have the money to continue putting it in at the level I have," Williamson said during a two-hour Zoom call for campaign volunteers obtained by Politico. "Cause remember I'm not making a living while I'm doing this."

Williamson explained that although their current financial state looked bleak, they could take a page from former oval office hopefuls and still keep the ball rolling.

"When it comes to finance, we're an insurgent campaign," she said. "We don't have celebrity relatives that are throwing money at us or super PACS. We're going to focus on — just like Bernie Sanders did last election — those $27 donations."