Presidential Hopeful Marianne Williamson Warns of Campaign's Dire Financial State in Leaked Audio: 'Everybody's Throwing Money at Bobby'
Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson's team needs a financial hail mary to make it over the finish line, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Leaked audio from a recent virtual meeting revealed the unpromising state of her campaign while facing off against President Joe Biden and other rivals after consistent staff turnovers and struggles to raise enough funds.
"I have put my own money in, and I don't have the money to continue putting it in at the level I have," Williamson said during a two-hour Zoom call for campaign volunteers obtained by Politico. "Cause remember I'm not making a living while I'm doing this."
Williamson explained that although their current financial state looked bleak, they could take a page from former oval office hopefuls and still keep the ball rolling.
"When it comes to finance, we're an insurgent campaign," she said. "We don't have celebrity relatives that are throwing money at us or super PACS. We're going to focus on — just like Bernie Sanders did last election — those $27 donations."
She said a recent fundraiser in Chicago brought in nearly $20,000, but tickets for her upcoming Los Angeles gig weren't selling at $250 a pop.
Williamson also spoke of Democratic primary challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the "bright, new, shiny object" this cycle, adding, "Everybody's throwing money at Bobby."
As for what hurdles they were facing, Williamson said there were a number of factors, alleging the negative press which "made me radioactive to some people" was playing a role amid an effort by her political opponents to "undermine her campaign."
During the Zoom call, Williamson said she believed that "the DNC, Biden, whomever" were trying to stunt her popularity on TikTok, a claim neither of them have addressed.
Another controversy discussed was her former field director who took to social media to accuse the Williamson campaign of being more like a book tour than a run for office.
Someone on the call suggested that she make her book free for a week to hush the naysayers, but the author "bristled" at the idea.
Williamson strived to remain positive, telling volunteers, "I think everyone on this call will be more active in their own way, clearing some energy. Because it's a force field. It fuses the forcefield, you know. It’s a state of awareness that miracles come from."