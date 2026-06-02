Ex-MAGA Fan Shawn Ryan Unloads on 'Very Self-Serving' Trump and Rips Prez's Administration During Fiery Megyn Kelly Interview
June 2 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Former MAGA fan Shawn Ryan has had enough of Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as he has now called out the president's shady moves.
Ryan, host of the Shawn Ryan Show, had Megyn Kelly join him on his podcast to discuss the major problems they have with Trump, especially with the lack of good news coming from the president's loyal team.
Shawn Ryan Destroys President Trump
"I just don’t see any positivity coming out of this administration," Ryan raged during the June 1 episode. "It seems very self-serving."
"He f--kin' made it so he had Todd Blanche do his dirty work so that him or anybody in his family could not be audited by the IRS," Ryan continued. "What the f--k is that s--t?"
Blance, the acting attorney general after Pam Bondi was fired, previously signed a pledge that the IRS will no longer pursue any claims it may have against Trump, his family members, or his companies over unpaid taxes.
Ryan continued, this time listing off more things he has issues with when it comes to Trump: "The drone company, the $400million jet from Qatar, the executive club – you hear about that?"
Fox News Feels Shawn Ryan's Wrath
"You don't hear about any of this s--t,” Ryan said. "Does this s-it look like he's serving the American people?" The podcaster wasn't done there, as he then called out Fox News and accused them of not covering any of Trump's dirty deeds.
"Fox News sure as f--k isn't reporting any of this s--t," Ryan noted, to which Kelly, who has also ripped Trump apart despite previously supporting him, agreed and added, "None of it. None of it,” Kelly agreed. "There’s no question that the corruption in the administration has been far beyond..."
Ryan then interrupted the former Fox News personality to declare Trump "sued the f--ckin' government!" Ryan then suggested Trump has "justified to himself to just take advantage of every little thing that comes across his desk that's gonna benefit him financially."
"He's justified it through what’s happened to him previously, which I could understand, but I mean, I'm sorry, like, you just can't do it like that," he added.
Ryan, who interviewed Trump in 2024 during the former reality star's bid to get a second term in the White House, previously revealed he had voted for Trump due to his promise of releasing the Epstein Files.
"I f--king voted for this s--t," he said earlier this year, admitting he regretted his vote for Trump. "I voted to get these damn files released, and it's like a total 180 just happened."
Ryan had also called out Bondi and the White House, accusing the administration of caring more about making a buck than arresting potential sexual predators.
"But we didn't talk about that, did we?" Ryan asked at the time. "Oh, and what's the excuse? What was the excuse? Oh, 'if we prosecute everybody, the whole system would go down.'"
Megyn Kelly Lays Into Trump
Kelly has also gotten her hits on Trump recently, criticizing the 79-year-old for the war in Iran, and also for portraying Him as Jesus Christ.
After Trump posted a now-deleted AI-generated image showing him in a Christ-like role, Kelly fumed, "It is obviously him purporting to be God. That is what he's doing. And it is blasphemous, by any definition of the word."
She raged at the time, "It's completely inappropriate, and he knows it." Kelly has also called Trump "extremely petty and thin-skinned."
However, Trump has also branded Kelly "stupid" and accused her of having a "low IQ."