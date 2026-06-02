Ex-MAGA Fan Shawn Ryan Unloads on 'Very Self-Serving' Trump and Rips Prez's Administration During Fiery Megyn Kelly Interview

"I just don’t see any positivity coming out of this administration," Ryan raged during the June 1 episode. "It seems very self-serving."

"He f--kin' made it so he had Todd Blanche do his dirty work so that him or anybody in his family could not be audited by the IRS," Ryan continued. "What the f--k is that s--t?"

Blance, the acting attorney general after Pam Bondi was fired, previously signed a pledge that the IRS will no longer pursue any claims it may have against Trump, his family members, or his companies over unpaid taxes.

Ryan continued, this time listing off more things he has issues with when it comes to Trump: "The drone company, the $400million jet from Qatar, the executive club – you hear about that?"