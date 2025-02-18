Madonna's Most Daring Social Media Striptease Yet: Material Girl, 66, Goes TOTALLY Unfiltered in Latest X-Rated Lingerie Snaps
Madonna went filter-free for her latest racy escape.
The Material Girl's latest social media shocker highlighted her 66-year-old's figure in boob-baring pink lingerie, leaving fans stunned by a more natural and toned-down look, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The singer, who rarely posts without heavily filtering her photos online beforehand, uploaded an Instagram video while wearing a pink slip dress and sheer tights on Monday.
In one part of the video, Madonna donned a Burberry trench coat and fashionable glasses. She then crawled across the floor, teasing viewers by playfully shedding the outer layer.
The Vogue singer also shocked fans by wearing minimal makeup, swapping out her usual smokey eyes for a subtle eyeliner and a soft pink lip color.
In the caption, Madonna gave fans an update on an upcoming re-release.
She wrote: "Bedtime Stories Re -release and Vinyl coming soon !"
Many of Madonna's fans flooded the comments section, reacting to her unfiltered appearance.
One put the hitmaker looked "Gorgeous," while another called her a "Stunning Queen."
Watch the video below:
Last month, Madonna – who's never revealed what type of cosmetic procedures she's had done – had fans begging her to "act her age" after uploading another steamy post on socials.
The sultry bedroom photos, which appeared to be heavily filtered, showed the singer wearing a lacy dress with a plunging neckline that allowed her to show off ample cleavage.
The bottom of the garment also included a lace trim and fell just below her backside, allowing her to show off her slim legs. The edgy look was completed with knee-high, platform black boots.
The Queen of Pop posed seductively while laying on a luxury mattress, showing off different parts of her body in each shot.
Fans gushed over Madonna's youthful glow in the comments, with one writing: "Too beautiful for your age."
A second said: "One thing about Madonna is she doesn’t age at all and always look good."
However, others felt as if she was "refusing" to act her age.
Someone wrote: "An elderly person in the age that does not accept her age... so sad..."
Another accused Maddona of using "2626728 filters."
Plastic surgery experts have speculated the singer has gotten a facelift, with Dr. Ehsan Ali noting how "her skin is pulled back and tightened, with no loose skin and no wrinkles."
But Madonna has always ignored the speculation – even mocking it with a February 2023 post on X, captioning a selfie: "Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol (laughing emoji)."
While Madonna's Instagram uploads may keep her young, her 28-year-old soccer stud Akeem Morris could also be doing the trick.
Madonna went public with their romance on July 4, 2024, but the Jamaican-born hunk was featured in her Paper Magazine cover shoot back in August 2022.
A source dished at the time: "She's had her eye on him for a while. It's been a slow burn!"
However, Morris' charm could be covering up his reputation as a "ladies' man" – causing Madonna to miss some major red flags.
They added: "Madonna's not at an age where she's looking to settle down in the conventional sense, but she certainly still falls in love and wants respect, and this guy is very handsome and charming and it's clear he's a huge flirt, with a ton of beautiful women still on his radar."