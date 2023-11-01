Lil Pump Hit With New Lawsuit Days After Paying Off $1.6 Million Tax Debt
Rapper Lil Pump was slapped with a brand-new lawsuit over an alleged debt weeks after paying off a massive tax lien.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, earlier this month, a company called IPFS Corporation sued Pump.
In the complaint, IPFS said Pump breached a contract by failing to make payments on a Premium Finance Agreement. At the time he defaulted, the company said Pump owed $85k.
The company said additional payments have been made but there is an outstanding balance of $8,352. The company has demanded the entire amount plus attorney fees.
Pump has yet to respond to the lawsuit.
A couple of weeks before the lawsuit was filed, the IRS filed a release of a tax lien accusing Pump of owing a 7-figure sum.
The lien accused Pump of failing to pay $1,676,738.65 for the year 2018. Uncle Sam had placed a lien on Pump’s property — which recently sold for $7 million.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Pump blew off a separate lawsuit filed by City National Bank. In August, he was hit with a $118k default judgment after failing to respond to the case despite being served with the legal paperwork.
A judge ordered Pump to pay $98k owed on a loan, $7k in interest, and another $11k in attorney fees.
As we first reported, earlier this year, City National claimed Pump defaulted on payments owed over a $300k line of credit.
The rapper took out the line of credit in October 2019 and stopped making payments in August 2021, according to the suit.
Despite numerous demands for payment, City National said Pump refused to cough up the money. The bank then took the musician to court demanding the entire amount owed plus interest.
Back in 2021, following RadarOnline.com's report on Pump owing $90k in back taxes for another year, the rapper took to social media to refute the claims.
“Do not believe the internet, that s--- is all cap bro,” he said while flashing his jewelry.
He added, “90 thousand that is on my wrist right now. Another 90, that’s on my neck.”