Lil Pump Ordered to Pay 6-Figure Judgment After Blowing Off Lawsuit

Lil Pump’s has been ordered to cough up $118k after blowing off a lawsuit over an unpaid loan, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Florida judge granted City National Bank’s motion for a default judgment.

The court ordered the rapper to pay $98k in principal, $7k in interest, and another $11k in attorney fees. The grand total owed is $118,593.09.