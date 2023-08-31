Lil Pump Ordered to Pay 6-Figure Judgment After Blowing Off Lawsuit
Lil Pump’s has been ordered to cough up $118k after blowing off a lawsuit over an unpaid loan, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Florida judge granted City National Bank’s motion for a default judgment.
The court ordered the rapper to pay $98k in principal, $7k in interest, and another $11k in attorney fees. The grand total owed is $118,593.09.
As we first reported, earlier this year, the bank sued Pump claiming he defaulted on loan payments. It said Pump took out a $300k line of credit in October 2019.
City National said Pump stopped making payments in August 2021. The bank accused him of refusing to respond to their demands which led to them taking him to court.
The bank said Pump owed $98k on the loan plus $4k in interest. In addition, it asked that he be ordered to pay $11k to cover City National’s legal fees.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the legal drama comes as Pump’s faces issues with Uncle Sam.
The Internal Revenue Service recently filed two liens over alleged unpaid taxes.
The first lien was filed on March 1. It accused Pump of owing $141,340.56 for the year 2021.
A second lien claimed Pump owes $129,801.88 for 2020 taxes. The grand total of the two liens comes to $271,142.44.
The 2 new liens come after the IRS filed a demand for $1.6 million for 2018 taxes from Pump in October 2021.
Following RadarOnline’s report on a separate $90k lien filed against the rapper, Pump denied he was struggling telling fans, “Do not believe the internet, that s--- is all cap bro.”
He filmed a video of him showing off his jewelry telling fans, “90 thousand that is on my wrist right now. Another 90, that’s on my neck.”
He added, “Don’t play with my body” and, “Look, I have made over 15 million dollars, you know what the tax bill on 15 million dollars is?”
The liens remain active and have yet to be released by the government.