IRS Accuses Rapper Lil Pump of Owing $2 million in Back Taxes
Lil Pump’s tax drama has continued to grow with the IRS slapping the rapper with 2 brand new liens, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to official records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 22-year-old rapper was hit with the first lien on March 1.
The Internal Revenue Service accused Pump [real name: Gazzy Garcia] of owing $141,340.56 for the year 2021. A couple of weeks later, Uncle Sam filed a second lien which demands Pump pay $129,801.88 in unpaid taxes for the year 2020.
The grand total of the two liens comes to $271,142.44. As RadarOnline.com first reported, the two liens are on top of the massive lien the IRS filed against Pump in October 2021.
In that filing, the government said Pump owed $1,676,738.65 for the year 2018. Another lien claimed he owed $90k for 2019.
The rapper paid off the $90k lien in 2022 but the $1.6 million lien remains active.
Back in 2021, Pump attempted to deny RadarOnline.com’s report about his $90k tax lien. He claimed, “Do not believe the internet, that s--- is all cap bro.”
Pump posted a video of him flashing a bunch of diamond chains. He boasted at the camera, “90 thousand that is on my wrist right now. Another 90, that’s on my neck.”
The rapper added, “Don’t play with my body. Look, I have made over 15 million dollars, you know what the tax bill on 15 million dollars is?”
“B----, 90k ain’t s--- to me. Stop playing with my bod,” Pump ended.
The IRS isn’t playing around and warned that it could begin the process of seizing Pump’s assets if the debt remains unpaid.
As we first reported, in 2021, Lil Pump was sued by American Express over an alleged unpaid bill totaling $26k. Amex added Lil Pump’s touring company as a co-defendant.
The bank demanded the full amount in damages plus interest. The case was eventually dismissed without prejudice before Pump could respond.