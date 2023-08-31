Rapper Lil Pump Sells Miami Mansion For $7 Million As Tax Debt Grows

Rapper Lil Pump has sold off his Miami Beach mansion for $7 million as his issues with the IRS grow, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to real estate listings, Pump initially placed his 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 5,165 sq. ft. pad on the market on January 23 with the asking price of $9,499,500.

A month later, Pump slashed the price down to $8,700,000. On March 15, the rapper cut another six figures off the price and lowered it down to $7.5 million. Now, sources revealed he sold his home to Green Bay Packer Aaron Jones. The property listing touted, “Exceptional opportunity to own a breathtaking, pristine Ultra-Modern waterfront masterpiece.”

It added, “The exceptionally designed luxurious living space flawlessly connects interior with the exterior. Inside, an incredible living room with striking 20+ ft ceilings, featuring a gourmet kitchen. Italian cabinetry throughout all bathrooms and closets. Amazing open water views. Prominent size pool, spa and deck.”

Pump originally purchased the home in 2019 for $4.6 million. As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this year, Pump was hit with 2 new federal tax liens. The IRS accused the rapper of owing $141,340.56 for the year 2021. In addition, the government said Pump owed $129,801.88 in unpaid taxes for the year 2020.

The grand total owed is $271,142.44. As RadarOnline.com first reported, the new tax debt adds to the $1.6 million lien the IRS filed against Pump in October 2021. A fourth lien was filed over $90k owed in 2019 but that was paid off by Pump.

In 2021, Pump attempted to deny RadarOnline.com’s report about his tax woes. He claimed, “Do not believe the internet, that s--- is all cap bro.” The rapper posted a video of him flashing diamond chains. He told his fans, “90 thousand that is on my wrist right now. Another 90, that’s on my neck.”

As we first reported, in addition to the liens, Pump was ordered to pay a 6-figure sum to City National Bank over an alleged unpaid loan.