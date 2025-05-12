EXCLUSIVE: Liam Payne’s $60K Rolex Being Shopped on Watch Black Market in Tragic Development That ‘Will Ignite a Massive Legal War’ Over His $32.2Million Estate
The 8-year-old orphaned son of tragic Liam Payne is being cheated out of part of his $32.2million inheritance, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
A Rolex watch belonging to the One Direction singer has been listed for sale – and Payne’s ex-girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy, who was named last week as the administrator of his estate, is not the individual who put it up for auction on the black market.
A Despicable Move
A watch collector who contacted RadarOnline.com revealed a “reputable Rolex trader” had offered him “one of Liam’s watches” believed to be worth up to $60,000.
The source said the dealer had boasted that an individual close to Payne was selling the Rolex which comes with the watch authenticity card in the late singer’s name with a serial number.
Payne died on 16 October last year at the age of 31, after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires.
This masthead has chosen not to name the individual because we have not been able to independently verify that person is indeed the one behind the secret sale.
But it is not Tweedy, the mother of Bear who dated Payne for two years commencing in late 2015, according to the source.
A U.K. court granted power of administration of his multi-million-dollar estate to Tweedy (formerly known as Cheryl Cole) after it was revealed the boy bander died without writing a will.
'Serious Legal Concerns'
The source told this masthead: “Given the absence of a will, any assets should legally pass to his son Bear, with Cheryl Cole acting as guardian.
"The situation raises serious legal and emotional concerns, especially considering the sentimental and financial value of the possessions being offloaded.”
The insider added the watch broker is also telling clients the close associate of Payne who is selling the watch “claims to have received it in a will.”
Added the source: “That cannot be the case as there was no will. They have no jurisdiction at the time they took possession of his property and (have) begun selling items.”
The insider charged: “What’s happening is not only legally questionable – it’s deeply unethical.
"These items should either be passed down to Bear, or at the very least sold through a public charity auction, not behind closed doors for personal gain.”
Another source close to Payne told RadarOnline.com: “If the sale of the Rolex can be pinned down on this person, and Cheryl is not involved, it will ignite a massive legal war.”
It is not known if the watch being sold is the same as the watch he was wearing on the day of his death which reportedly went missing and was not found in the hotel room in the CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
It was at that hotel where the drug-upped songster fell from a balcony with cocaine, benzodiazepine, and crack in his system.
Payne's Son Will Have a Long Wait Until He Sees Millions
Police reportedly searched multiple properties, including those who were under investigation for supplying him with drugs and the escorts he was with at the time of his death.
In another development, it’s been reported Bear might not receive his inheritance until he is 25 because his mother wants him to make “informed decisions about his money.”
Assets and funds could have been held in a trust for his son until Bear became an adult at the age of 18, The Independent reported.
“Cheryl wants to protect Bear and is going to stop him receiving Liam’s inheritance until he’s at least 25 years old, if not older,” a source close to Tweedy told The Sun.
“She feels she wants Bear to be of an age where he can make informed decisions about the money. There are lots of conversations ongoing and Cheryl may even allow the money to be given only in chunks throughout his late 20s and 30s.
"She wants him to still have ambition and the drive to succeed without the back-up of the money – and she’s aware that people may want to befriend him because they are aware of his situation.”
In a move to protect the significant amount, Tweedy hopes to invest the wealth until Bear is of the “right age."
“Cheryl has spoken to the trustees and the money will be invested until Bear is of the right age to start receiving some of it,” the source explained.
The pair first met on The X Factor in 2008, when Liam was aged 14, and Tweedy was married to her now ex-husband and footballer Ashley Cole.
At the time of his death, Payne was in a relationship with influencer Kate Cassidy, who he met in October 2022.