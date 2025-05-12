EXCLUSIVE: Liam Payne’s $60K Rolex Being Shopped on Watch Black Market in Tragic Development That ‘Will Ignite a Massive Legal War’ Over His $32.2Million Estate

The 8-year-old orphaned son of tragic Liam Payne is being cheated out of part of his $32.2million inheritance, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

A Rolex watch belonging to the One Direction singer has been listed for sale – and Payne’s ex-girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy, who was named last week as the administrator of his estate, is not the individual who put it up for auction on the black market.