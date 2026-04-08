EXCLUSIVE: The One Brutal Reason King Charles Is Still Taking 'Daily Begging Calls From Andrew Windsor'
April 7 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
King Charles is continuing to take what insiders told RadarOnline.com are "daily begging calls" from his younger brother Andrew Windsor, with sources claiming the monarch feels effectively cornered and "bribed" into maintaining contact amid fears the ex-prince could "go rogue" on the entire royal family.
The strained dynamic follows a series of escalating tensions between Charles, 77, and Andrew, 66, after the King moved to strip his brother of titles and privileges and force him out of Royal Lodge.
The fallout intensified after Andrew was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office, prompting renewed efforts within the palace to distance the monarchy from scandal while managing its internal consequences.
Andrew's resistance has been clear from the outset. When told he would be removed from Royal Lodge, he reportedly protested: "But I'm the Queen's second son, you can't do this to me!" The remark underscored the sense of entitlement insiders say continues to shape his interactions with the King.
King Charles Answers 'Pleading Calls From Andrew'
Sources told us the ongoing calls to Charles have become a persistent burden. One insider said: "Charles is continuing to take what have been described as near-daily, almost pleading calls from Andrew because, in truth, he doesn't feel he has the freedom to shut that door completely.
"There's a very real anxiety within the palace about how Andrew might react if he were fully cut off, and that uncertainty is driving a lot of the King's decisions right now. It's not a relationship being maintained out of warmth – it's far more strategic than that."
"Charles is, in effect, being pressured into keeping that line open because there's a lingering fear Andrew could go rogue on the royal family if he feels isolated or backed into a corner. That possibility is something they simply can't ignore," the insider claimed.
Relocation and Lifestyle Changes Fuel Tensions
The source continued: "There's a sense that Charles has to manage him carefully. If he doesn't offer at least some level of engagement, even just by taking a call here and there, there's no predicting how Andrew might respond.
"But privately, he finds those interactions deeply unwelcome – he would much rather not have to deal with him at all. The difficulty is that Andrew isn't going to disappear quietly."
The practicalities of Andrew's new life have also become a point of friction. Now based in Norfolk, Andrew is preparing to move into Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate, a significantly smaller property than Royal Lodge.
Sources said he is massively struggling to adjust, with a static caravan reportedly installed near the stables to accommodate staff after concerns about limited space.
The 'Ongoing Need to Manage Andrew'
Insiders added tensions have extended to staffing arrangements. Andrew is said to have pushed for a cook, housekeeper, gardener, and butler, while Charles has instead offered more limited, shared access to Sandringham staff – a compromise insiders describe as another flashpoint in ongoing negotiations.
The wider impact is being felt across the family. Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have found themselves increasingly drawn into the fallout, with both reportedly sidelined from key royal events and facing scrutiny through their association with their father.
One source said, "Every time Andrew makes contact, it pulls Charles right back into a situation he's been trying very hard to distance himself from. It's not something he can simply ignore or shut down, even if that's what he would prefer, because there's an ongoing need to manage Andrew and keep a lid on any potential fallout.
"This is a highly delicate balancing act. Charles knows that cutting Andrew off entirely could escalate things, so he's trying to contain the situation rather than inflame it. The difficulty is that the more Andrew pushes – whether through demands about his accommodation or constant contact – the greater the risk it creates, not just for himself but for others connected to him. That's what makes it so fraught, and why Charles is handling it so cautiously in an effort to protect the stability of the wider institution."