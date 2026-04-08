EXCLUSIVE: The One Brutal Reason King Charles Is Still Taking 'Daily Begging Calls From Andrew Windsor'

Insiders added tensions have extended to staffing arrangements. Andrew is said to have pushed for a cook, housekeeper, gardener, and butler, while Charles has instead offered more limited, shared access to Sandringham staff – a compromise insiders describe as another flashpoint in ongoing negotiations.

The wider impact is being felt across the family. Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, have found themselves increasingly drawn into the fallout, with both reportedly sidelined from key royal events and facing scrutiny through their association with their father.

One source said, "Every time Andrew makes contact, it pulls Charles right back into a situation he's been trying very hard to distance himself from. It's not something he can simply ignore or shut down, even if that's what he would prefer, because there's an ongoing need to manage Andrew and keep a lid on any potential fallout.

"This is a highly delicate balancing act. Charles knows that cutting Andrew off entirely could escalate things, so he's trying to contain the situation rather than inflame it. The difficulty is that the more Andrew pushes – whether through demands about his accommodation or constant contact – the greater the risk it creates, not just for himself but for others connected to him. That's what makes it so fraught, and why Charles is handling it so cautiously in an effort to protect the stability of the wider institution."