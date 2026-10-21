EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Felt 'Jealous' After Khloe's Glow-Up, Source Claims — As She Sees Herself as the 'Prettiest' and Most 'Successful' Sister

Kim's competitive side came out in a 2021 installment of Hulu's The Kardashians. In a confessional, she admitted she and her siblings had always been eager to outperform each other – especially Kendall Jenner.

"Kendall has been talking a lot about how the Jenners are genetically gifted, and this is something that makes my blood boil," Kim grumbled at the time.

At one point in the episode, Kendall claimed that she'd done a genetic test that confirmed she was naturally "super athletic." However, Kim and Khloé pushed back, arguing the Kardashian sisters were just as capable.

"We are not genetically gifted, but we have fought harder to be athletes, to work out, to have a routine," she said.

Kim added, "We are the true athletes here."