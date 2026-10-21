EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Felt 'Jealous' After Khloe's Glow-Up, Source Claims — As She Sees Herself as the 'Prettiest' and Most 'Successful' Sister
Oct. 21 2026, Published 3:59 p.m. ET
From professional success to athletic ability, the Kardashian sisters have always been competitive with each other.
As Kim, the second-oldest of the bunch, turns 46 years old, RadarOnline.com revisits her relationship with her sisters and the swirling rumors of jealousy after Khloé's dramatic glow-up.
Inside Khloé's Weight Loss
Khloé went through a major health transformation in the years after her daughter True's 2018 birth. In 2021, she began working out multiple times per week with a personal trainer and often took to Instagram to show off her slim figure.
Although the mother-of-two was making big changes in her life and shedding pounds, according to a source, her older sister Kim felt "jealous" of her glow-up, according to a source.
"It’s in her blood to be competitive," the source told Radar back in 2022. "She’s always seen herself as the prettiest, most successful and popular Kardashian. She wants to be the slimmest too!"
Kardashian Sisters Go Head-to-Head
Kim's competitive side came out in a 2021 installment of Hulu's The Kardashians. In a confessional, she admitted she and her siblings had always been eager to outperform each other – especially Kendall Jenner.
"Kendall has been talking a lot about how the Jenners are genetically gifted, and this is something that makes my blood boil," Kim grumbled at the time.
At one point in the episode, Kendall claimed that she'd done a genetic test that confirmed she was naturally "super athletic." However, Kim and Khloé pushed back, arguing the Kardashian sisters were just as capable.
"We are not genetically gifted, but we have fought harder to be athletes, to work out, to have a routine," she said.
Kim added, "We are the true athletes here."
Kris Jenner Weighs in on Her Daughters' Competitive Streaks
Kendall also admitted that her parent, Caitlyn Jenner, also played a major role in influencing her competitive streak.
Caitlin famously won the gold medal in a decathlon in the 1976 Summer Olympics in Canada, decades before her transition.
"When it comes to sports, I do like to win," Kendall confessed on their hit reality show. "My dad just always had so much faith in Kylie and I when it came to being athletic. We grew up daddy's girls with these Olympic genes so the Jenners, we just have it in us."
Kris Jenner pointed out, "I think the kids are competitive just naturally, so it's a lot of fun to see them and how serious they are."
Khloe Kardashian Denies Weight Loss Surgery Rumors
Back in 2024, Khloé firmly denied using surgery or weight-loss drugs to aid in her physical transformation.
"Over the past three years, people are like, ‘You must have gotten surgery because you just lost weight.’ I’m like, ‘It’s been a 10-year journey! What are you talking about?’" she said in an interview with Bustle. "But even if people get surgery or (get on) the Ozempic craze, I’m like, ‘Who cares!’ As long as people feel good about themselves, who am I to judge?"
She also opened up on the rumors during Season 5 of The Kardashians, admitting that she might have looked into using a GLP-1 if it had been an option earlier in life.
"When I was bigger, if they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it because I tried any other thing," she explained at the time. "I tried any fad weight loss trend, except for the real thing that actually works, and that’s a lifestyle change."