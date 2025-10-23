Khloe Kardashian Admits She Hasn't Slept With Anyone In Over Three Years — And Makes Wild Confession About Who She's Sending Nude Photos To

To say Khloé has been unlucky in love is an understatement.

She married then-Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom in 2009 after dating for only a month. Their relationship crashed and burned after he fell into an abyss of drugs and prostitutes, causing Khloé to file for divorce in 2013.

Her maternal instincts kicked in when Odom, 45, suffered a near-fatal drug overdose at a Nevada brothel in 2015. Khloé spent months afterward helping nurse him back to health before falling for then-NBA star Thompson in 2016.

The duo welcomed their first child, daughter True, 7, in April 2018, while Thompson was embroiled in a cheating scandal allegedly involving a strip club worker.

Khloé ended up forgiving Thompson and the duo got back together, only for the former Cleveland Cavalier to get caught making out with Kylie Jenner's longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a house party in February 2019.

Despite being twice bitten, Khloé tried to make it work for a third time, only to find out that her wayward man fathered a child with a personal trainer in 2021 when the duo were trying to have a second baby of their own.

By the time Khloé learned of the latest deception, she and Thompson had a child on the way via surrogate. They welcomed their son, Tatum, in July 2022.