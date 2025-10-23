Khloe Kardashian Admits She Hasn't Slept With Anyone In Over Three Years — And Makes Wild Confession About Who She's Sending Nude Photos To
Oct. 23 2025, Published 7:35 p.m. ET
Khloé Kardashian gave fans a shocking update on her bedroom life, after previously revealing she'd been celibate "for years" after her on-and-off romance with cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson finally came to an end, RadarOnline.com revealed.
Khloe, 41, also answered the burning question of whether she's been sending "nudes" to anyone in an attempt to get back in the saddle during the Season 7 premiere of The Kardashians on Thursday, October 23.
A Self-Imposed Dry Spell
Khloe dropped the bomb about how long she'd gone without doing the deed while debating whether or not to take a libido-enhancing gummy called Lemme Play from sister Kourtney's product line.
Pal Simon Huck pointed out the irony of how actress Julia Fox did an ad for the Lemme products, yet she revealed in 2024 that she hadn't been intimate with anyone in two and a half years.
Khloé countered, "I haven't had sex in over three years," which caused Huck, 41, to joke, "This gummy is perfect for you. Would you like to make a cameo?" referring to the Lemme Play.
Dees Khloe Send Nudes?
The mother of two went on to explain her reason for her celibacy streak.
"I think while you have young kids, if there's no one worth your time, focus on your kids," Khloé shared about her lack of interest in men at the moment.
Huck tried to pry to see whether his pal had anyone "on her roster."
"Nope. Not anyone I'm texting, I don't have any person's phone number, I can leave my phone around you," Khloé said about her lack of men she'd be interested in hooking up with.
When cheeky Huck asked where her "nudes" were going, the Good American founder slyly fired back, "I don't have nudes, what nudes?"
Relationship Drama Revealed
To say Khloé has been unlucky in love is an understatement.
She married then-Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom in 2009 after dating for only a month. Their relationship crashed and burned after he fell into an abyss of drugs and prostitutes, causing Khloé to file for divorce in 2013.
Her maternal instincts kicked in when Odom, 45, suffered a near-fatal drug overdose at a Nevada brothel in 2015. Khloé spent months afterward helping nurse him back to health before falling for then-NBA star Thompson in 2016.
The duo welcomed their first child, daughter True, 7, in April 2018, while Thompson was embroiled in a cheating scandal allegedly involving a strip club worker.
Khloé ended up forgiving Thompson and the duo got back together, only for the former Cleveland Cavalier to get caught making out with Kylie Jenner's longtime best friend, Jordyn Woods, at a house party in February 2019.
Despite being twice bitten, Khloé tried to make it work for a third time, only to find out that her wayward man fathered a child with a personal trainer in 2021 when the duo were trying to have a second baby of their own.
By the time Khloé learned of the latest deception, she and Thompson had a child on the way via surrogate. They welcomed their son, Tatum, in July 2022.
No Man 'Distraction'
After her former pro athlete ex shattered her heart so many times, Khloé has focused entirely on motherhood and has not been linked to anyone since their final split.
"I still have young kids – not that I’m saying I’m gonna wait till they’re 20, but I think you’re gonna have to be really, really special for me to want to add another person in the mix that I would have to share my time with another person and my children," she said about her love life in April.
The Khloé in Wonder Land podcast host noted, "I think once you go a certain time frame, it doesn’t matter anymore,” about getting into bed with someone.
"You’re like, 'OK, now you have to be really worth it to break that.' But also, I’m so focused on my kids, and I know this sounds crazy, but I don’t want anyone to take me away from them. Not that I would let that happen, but I just don’t know if I want the distraction right now," she added about the drama that comes with dating.