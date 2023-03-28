'This Ain't Getting Tiring Chuck?' Kevin Durant Slams Charles Barkley & Declares He'll 'Never Respect' NBA Legend As Feud Rages On
Kevin Durant refused to sit by idly after Charles Barkley labeled him "sensitive" in an interview that aired on Sunday night, firing back in a message shared via Twitter.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Phoenix Suns star responded to a clip from 60 Minutes following a string of other remarks that Barkley made over the years about his performance on the court and more.
"This ain't gettin tiring chuck? I'll never respect the words that come out ya mouth fam just deal with it," wrote Durant.
The famed power forward and 13-time All-Star explained why it rubbed him the wrong way after a social media user argued that he cares "enough to respond" and had to be bothered "a little bit at the very least."
Durant sounded off, "I'm not gonna lie, I be bothered by nba greats that are jealous of the generations that come after them. That's just me tho."
Barkley, for his part, offered his unfiltered take on Durant during the 60 Minutes segment, reiterating his claims that Durant must prove himself as a leader.
"He's very sensitive. Great player. He's part of that generation who think he can't be criticized. He's never looked in the mirror and says 'Man, is that a fair criticism?'" the broadcaster said, adding that it would be an "understatement" to suggest that today's NBA players are "a little more sensitive to criticism" than his generation.
Durant and Barkley have been known to exchange barbs on TV and social media and it appears their feud is far from over.
Last year, Barkley claimed Durant was a "bus rider" for joining the Golden State Warriors to win NBA championships, to which Durant replied by sharing a throwback photo of the former Philadelphia 76ers star with Maurice Cheeks and Julius Erving.
"Where would Chuck be without the big homies," Durant cheekily captioned the shot.
Durant also notably made headlines when reports surfaced last summer, claiming he doubled down on his trade request and informed Nets owner Joe Tsai that he needs to choose between himself or both general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash.
"I call him Mr. Miserable," Barkley said at the time, claiming that Durant would never be satisfied as he was given everything on a "silver platter."
"He was the man in Oklahoma City, they loved him, he owned the entire state. He bolts on them and wins back-to-back championships [with Golden State], and he's still not happy," added the rumored CNN newcomer. "Then he goes to Brooklyn, they give him everything he wants and he's still miserable."