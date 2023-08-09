'Nonsense:' Mother Of Kevin Costner's Friend Caught Strolling On Hawaiian Beach With His Ex Calls Dating Rumors 'Really Hurtful'
The mother of the shirtless hunk caught strolling on a Hawaiian beach with Kevin Costner’s estranged wife vigorously shot down allegations the pair are romantically linked, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
“That’s such horrible gossip,” Susan Connor told RadarOnline.com when asked why her recently divorced son was vacationing with Christine Baumgartner amid a vicious courtroom battle with the Dances With Wolves star over his $400 million fortune.
“They are family friends,” the tough-talking 79-year-old insisted. “So, all this nonsense is really hurtful. It is really hurtful.”
As this outlet reported, the 68-year-old Yellowstone hunk was perturbed by photographs of his ex blithely walking along a sun-drenched beach with his friend, Josh Connor, who finalized his divorce from his wife, Patricia Pan, in January, court documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.
“Kevin doesn’t know what to think or who to trust,” said a source. “He’s sick over it.”
Another source told RadarOnline.com that Costner felt the tropical rendezvous was a “huge slap in the face.”
“Kevin’s stunned that Josh, who he’s known for years and considers a good friend, would go on vacation with Christine,” the insider added. “He’s being told there’s nothing going on, that they’re strictly friends, but he finds that hard to believe. And even if that’s true and Josh is offering Christine a shoulder to lean on, Kevin still feels incredibly betrayed.”
But Mama Connor was quick to defend her boy’s reputation by explaining that her granddaughter, Abigail, 13, is close pals with Costner’s daughter, Grace, also 13.
“His daughter Abbey has been best friends with Grace Costner since first grade!” she told RadarOnline.com.
The Costner divorce battle erupted in May when Baumgartner blindsided the Hidden Figures actor with divorce papers after 18 years of marriage.
As RadarOnline.com revealed, the divorce quickly turned bitter when Baumgartner thumbed her nose at the iron-clad prenup when she refused to vacate the actor’s prized $145 million estate in Carpinteria, California, within 30 days after filing the papers.
Baumgartner, 49, initially demanded $232k a month in child support for their three children, ages 16, 14, and 13. A judge ended the skirmish last month when he ordered Baumgartner to vacate the massive spread by July 31 and forced the Tin Cup star to temporarily pay $129k a month in support.
Connor, also 49, was slapped with divorce papers in November 2021 after eight years of marriage to his wife who cited “irreconcilable difference,” court documents showed.
But unlike the Costners’ bare-knuckle brawl, the Connors’ divorce was peacefully resolved in an undisclosed and sealed settlement signed by a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge on January 1, 2023.