'Nonsense:' Mother Of Kevin Costner's Friend Caught Strolling On Hawaiian Beach With His Ex Calls Dating Rumors 'Really Hurtful'

The mother of the shirtless hunk caught strolling on a Hawaiian beach with Kevin Costner’s estranged wife vigorously shot down allegations the pair are romantically linked, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“That’s such horrible gossip,” Susan Connor told RadarOnline.com when asked why her recently divorced son was vacationing with Christine Baumgartner amid a vicious courtroom battle with the Dances With Wolves star over his $400 million fortune.

“They are family friends,” the tough-talking 79-year-old insisted. “So, all this nonsense is really hurtful. It is really hurtful.”