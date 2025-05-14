EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner, 70, 'Determined to Battle Deadly Bulge' With Weight Loss Jab Ozempic — 'He Wants to Join the Skeleton Celeb Parade'
Agine Kevin Costner has been packing on the pounds since splitting in 2023 from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, and the star is out of his pet project, Horizon, sources tell RadarOnline.com.
But now the chubby ex-hubby is determined to tackle the bulge as he works to get his groove back at 70 – even if it means turning to the miracle diet drug Ozempic to shed the pounds away.
"He's seen all the hot-looking slim celebs and wants to join the ranks, especially now that he's single and ready to date," an insider told us.
But we can also reveal the former hunk has a way to go before he can compete with the other local golden bachelors, judging by the big belly he's been lugging around his home base of Montecito.
"Kevin's determined not to turn into a fat guy. It kind of snuck up on him – too many three-course lunches and snacks, he realizes now," the source added.
"But he believes if he's not for long, he'll zap it off in no time. He was always able to lose a few unwanted pounds before easily, and if it doesn't come off easy, well, he'll look into some other form of weight-loss method like Ozempic.
"He's vowing he'll be trim by summer."
Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Costner, compared photos of the Yellowstone star taken several weeks ago with recent shots, and said the star doesn't seem to have lost any weight yet.
"I believe that he still weighs close to 200 pounds, and he still has a big belly," Mirkin said.
"That signals he has not cleared fat from his liver, which markedly increases his susceptibility to diabetes and his risk for a heart attack and stroke."
Our insider added Costner's already gotten hair plugs, Botox and fillers to prep for getting back into the dating scene, so losing the gut "should be a cinch."