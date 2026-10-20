Kendall Jenner Drops Shocking Take on Having Relationships With Women — as She Addresses Cara Delevingne Romance Rumors

Kendall Jenner is addressing years of speculation about her friendship with Cara Delevingne while offering a candid explanation of why she thinks dating women could be “fun” and “easier.”

The model discussed the long-running rumors during the Oct. 15 episode of The Kardashians, which featured a conversation between Jenner and Delevingne backstage at a L’Oréal Paris fashion show.

Jenner firmly denied that the two ever dated, while explaining that their unusually close friendship has fueled questions about her sexuality.

The conversation also allowed Jenner to address assumptions that she is a lesbian. Although she said she is not, she joked that she would not necessarily rule out having an experience with a woman in the future.