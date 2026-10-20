Kendall Jenner Drops Shocking Take on Having Relationships With Women — as She Addresses Cara Delevingne Romance Rumors
Oct. 20 2026, Published 8:11 a.m. ET
Kendall Jenner is addressing years of speculation about her friendship with Cara Delevingne while offering a candid explanation of why she thinks dating women could be “fun” and “easier.”
The model discussed the long-running rumors during the Oct. 15 episode of The Kardashians, which featured a conversation between Jenner and Delevingne backstage at a L’Oréal Paris fashion show.
Jenner firmly denied that the two ever dated, while explaining that their unusually close friendship has fueled questions about her sexuality.
The conversation also allowed Jenner to address assumptions that she is a lesbian. Although she said she is not, she joked that she would not necessarily rule out having an experience with a woman in the future.
Kendall Denies Dating Cara Delevingne
Jenner made it clear that her relationship with Delevingne has always been rooted in friendship.
Speaking on the reality series, she said, “There’s definitely a rumour that she and I dated or something in the past, which is not true.”
She added, “I love Cara. She’s my sister, and that never happened.”
Twelve-Year Friendship Built On Support
While addressing the rumors, Jenner also explained why she has such a close bond with Delevingne.
The model said they have been friends for around 11 or 12 years and credited Delevingne with helping her feel comfortable when she was beginning her career in fashion.
“She brought me under her wing, in a way, and made me feel really safe and welcome in the modelling world,” Jenner said, according to footage from the episode.
Her Candid Take On Being A Lesbian
Jenner also directly addressed speculation about her sexuality, telling Delevingne, “People think I’m a lesbian, to this day, because of our love for each other. I’m not.”
Delevingne backed her up, saying she could attest that Jenner was not a lesbian.
Jenner then joked that being a lesbian could be “fun and amazing and easier,” before adding, “Men suck.”
She also said she had never had a desire to have sex with women, while leaving room for the possibility that her feelings could change.
Where She Stands Now With Jacob Elordi
Jenner's comments come as she continues to be romantically linked to actor Jacob Elordi.
The pair have been spotted together on multiple occasions, including recent appearances in Paris and at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.