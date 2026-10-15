Inside Kendall Jenner's Love Life — as Supermodel Admits Dating Women Would 'Be Easier'

“I think being a lesbian would be fun and amazing and easier? I don’t know. Men suck,” Jenner said.

However, she also clarified that she has never felt a desire to have s-- with women.

Jenner discussed the speculation surrounding her close friendship with Delevingne, explaining that people had questioned her sexuality because of their affection for each other.

“People think I’m a lesbian, to this day, because of our love for each other,” she said. “I’m not, and I feel like you, out of everyone, would know.”

Delevingne agreed that she could confirm Jenner was not a lesbian. The reality star then joked that she would not be opposed to having fun with a woman, as long as it wasn't s--.

When Delevingne asked which woman she would choose, Jenner replied, “You! Obviously.”

She joked that Delevingne was the only woman she knew who would be nice to her.

The exchange was playful and did not confirm any romantic relationship between the two.