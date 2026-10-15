Inside Kendall Jenner's Love Life — as Supermodel Admits Dating Women Would 'Be Easier'
Oct. 15 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET
Kendall Jenner has offered a rare glimpse into her love life after joking that dating women might be easier than dating men.
During an October 15 episode of The Kardashians, the supermodel addressed rumors about her sexuality while talking with longtime friend Cara Delevingne.
What Did Kendall Jenner Say About Dating Women?
“I think being a lesbian would be fun and amazing and easier? I don’t know. Men suck,” Jenner said.
However, she also clarified that she has never felt a desire to have s-- with women.
Jenner discussed the speculation surrounding her close friendship with Delevingne, explaining that people had questioned her sexuality because of their affection for each other.
“People think I’m a lesbian, to this day, because of our love for each other,” she said. “I’m not, and I feel like you, out of everyone, would know.”
Delevingne agreed that she could confirm Jenner was not a lesbian. The reality star then joked that she would not be opposed to having fun with a woman, as long as it wasn't s--.
When Delevingne asked which woman she would choose, Jenner replied, “You! Obviously.”
She joked that Delevingne was the only woman she knew who would be nice to her.
The exchange was playful and did not confirm any romantic relationship between the two.
Has Kendall Jenner Addressed Sexuality Rumors Before?
The model previously discussed the speculation during a January 2026 appearance on Owen Thiele's In Your Dreams podcast. She said she was aware of online claims that she was hiding her sexuality and expressed frustration with the way people discussed the subject.
“It’s not kind. It’s very mean,” Jenner said of some online reactions. She also addressed suggestions that she was concealing her identity to protect the Kardashian family's business interests.
“I think at this point in my life, I’d be out if I was,” she said.
Is Kendall Jenner Dating Jacob Elordi?
Jenner has been romantically linked to actor Jacob Elordi since spring 2026. As per reports, the pair had been spending time together privately for months before their relationship attracted public attention.
Jenner and Elordi also seemingly went on a double date with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, as well as with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.
They were later spotted together in Hawaii and Paris, while Elordi also attended the Bottega Veneta show during Milan Fashion Week in September.
Neither star has publicly confirmed their reported relationship.
What Has Kendall Jenner Said About Her Dating Life?
Jenner has previously explained why she wanted to spend more time focusing on herself rather than actively searching for a relationship. On In Your Dreams, she said she had experienced several relationships during her twenties and wanted to make more room for her own interests.
“When I turned 29, I really made like a minor commitment to myself,” she noted, explaining that she wanted to remain open to relationships without making dating her priority.
She described the period as a “me year” in which she could choose herself.
Jenner’s latest comments have reignited speculation about her love life, but she has not announced any change in her relationship status.