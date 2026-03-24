Keith Urban Hits New Low: Country Star Performs Modest Cruise Ship Gig to 1,000 Fans following Costly Nicole Kidman Divorce — 'It Pays the Bills'

Insiders claim Urban, who is used to playing in front of far much bigger audiences, was not overly pleased about agreeing to play the concert.

A source said: "It's the kind of gig that Keith would have turned his nose up at during his marriage to Nicole Kidman."

His latest gig raised question marks about the singer’s financial situation.

Despite a reported net worth of $100million, his divorce from Kidman is believed to have hit him in the pocket — despite not having to pay any spousal or child support.

The source told New Idea: "When there's that much money involved in a split, the lawyers don't come cheap, regardless of the outcome."