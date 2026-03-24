Keith Urban Hits New Low: Country Star Performs Modest Cruise Ship Gig to 1,000 Fans following Costly Nicole Kidman Divorce — 'It Pays the Bills'
March 24 2026, Published 9:47 a.m. ET
Keith Urban accepted a modest singing gig on a cruise ship following his costly divorce from Nicole Kidman.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the country star, 58, recently performed on the Bahamas-bound Top Shelf Country Cruise ship to a crowd of just over 1,000 people.
How Did Urban Feel About Taking On The Gig?
Insiders claim Urban, who is used to playing in front of far much bigger audiences, was not overly pleased about agreeing to play the concert.
A source said: "It's the kind of gig that Keith would have turned his nose up at during his marriage to Nicole Kidman."
His latest gig raised question marks about the singer’s financial situation.
Despite a reported net worth of $100million, his divorce from Kidman is believed to have hit him in the pocket — despite not having to pay any spousal or child support.
The source told New Idea: "When there's that much money involved in a split, the lawyers don't come cheap, regardless of the outcome."
What Is The Other Reason Urban Accepted Cruise Ship Concert?
The insider added that regardless of how much his new job pays, it helps keep Urban occupied.
"Cruise ships are not exactly the dream gig, but they pay the bills – and it gives Keith something to focus on. He's trying to stay busy now that his divorce is finalized."
While there are no details of Keith's pay for performing on the ship, a musician of his stature could easily demand six figures —especially when passenger tickets were priced between $6,700 -$19,000 for a seven-day cruise.
The insider continued: "He's putting a bright spin on everything right now, but singing on a cruise ship is a big change from performing at his own sell-out tour last year.
"However, Keith is determined to keep working while he figures out, with his new management team, some exciting plans for the latter part of this year."
Why Is Urban No Longer On Speaking Terms With Kidman?
RadarOnline.com recently told how Urban and Kidman are no longer on speaking terms.
The former couple’s relationship became so toxic before the break-up of their 19-year marriage, the pair are a long way from becoming civil again.
And another reason why they have become increasingly distant is Urban's behavior, as according to insiders, he's going through a mid-life crisis and is no longer recognisable to his close family.
A source told The Daily Mail: "Nicole and Keith don't really communicate.
"Things got really bad at the end of their relationship and haven't rebounded.
"Keith seems to really want to live the single life, almost like a midlife crisis since the split. He's turned into a totally different person. It's like she doesn't know him at all anymore."
News of the feud comes after reports Urban felt heartbroken after his eldest daughter he shares with Kidman, Sunday Rose, snubbed him in a recent interview.
While gushing over her mom’s influence on her life and careers Urban wasn’t mentioned once by the model, which left him feeling "numb."
A source told New Idea: "It's like he doesn't exist,' an insider complained to the magazine, adding that Urban was "just numb" about the brush off.
"Keith doesn't know what to say, but he's trying to put on a brave front. He knows he has to be patient; however, this latest snub – so publicly, there in black and white – has stumped him."