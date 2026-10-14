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Home > True Crime > University Of Idaho Murders

Idaho Murders Update: Kaylee Goncalves' Family Desperate to Get Her Phone Back After Horrifying Crime — But It 'Could Take Years'

Split image of Bryan Kohberger and Kaylee Goncalves
Source: MEGA; @KAYLEEGONCALVES / INSTAGRAM

The family of Kaylee Goncalves wants to know why authorities still haven't given them her cell phone.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

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It's been nearly four years since Bryan Kohberger murdered four University of Idaho students in their off-campus apartment, and some family members are still searching for answers, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

This includes Steve Goncalves, the father of victim Kaylee Goncalves. During a recent interview, he claimed that authorities have yet to hand over his daughter's cell phone despite the case being closed. According to him, they're still trying to get into it to extract data.

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Kaylee Goncalves' Family Fights for Her Phone

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Image of Kaylee Goncalves' father claims investigators have yet to hand over his daughter's phone.
Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES / INSTAGRAM

Kaylee Goncalves' father claims investigators have yet to hand over his daughter's phone.

The other three victims' cell phones have already been returned to their families.

Investigators have only been able to extract roughly 18 gigabytes of data from Kaylee's cell phone, which remains locked. The data includes random photos and images from internet searches.

Steve says investigators are using software to try every possible combination of characters until finding the password. Unfortunately, the process could take quite a while.

"It could have happened 10 minutes ago, but on the long side of it, it could be years from now," he revealed. "The case is over. Just give us our stuff back."

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Authorities Being 'Adversarial'?

Image of Steve Goncalves says his family wants his daughter Kaylee's phone back so they can access memories like photos and videos.
Source: MEGA

Kaylee Goncalves one of of Bryan Kohberger's four victims.

Steve explained that his family wants Kaylee's cell phone back so they can access her photos and videos, including the ones taken in her final days.

The family's attorney, Shanon Gray, confirmed the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office did not agree to hand over the cell phone when asked.

"For the life of us, we really can't figure out why they're continuing to try to do this other than just to be adversarial," he added, noting how Kohberger has already admitted to the crime.

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Prosecutor Wants to Shut Down Rumors

Image of Steve Goncalves speculates that prosecutors are still trying to find a link between Bryan Kohberger and his victims.
Source: MEGA

Steve Goncalves noted Kohberger has already admitted to the crime, so the phone should be returned.

Steve speculates that investigators are still trying to find a link between Kohberger and the victims, which could potentially point to a motive.

He says that in an email, prosecutor Bill Thompson wrote that he wants to shut down the rampant rumors surrounding the case.

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Kaylee Goncalves Family Pushes for Privacy

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Image of The Goncalves family is pushing for Kaylee's cell phone data to remain private.
Source: @KAYLEEGONCALVES/INSTAGRAM

The Goncalves family is pushing for Kaylee's cell phone data to remain private.

In addition to trying to get Kaylee's cell phone back, the Goncalves family is pushing to keep her data private. Gray pointed out that someone has already filed a public records request with the Walla Walla Police Department.

“Just because you’re a victim of a crime doesn’t mean you have lesser rights in that way," he asserted.

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