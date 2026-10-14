Idaho Murders Update: Kaylee Goncalves' Family Desperate to Get Her Phone Back After Horrifying Crime — But It 'Could Take Years'

The other three victims' cell phones have already been returned to their families.

Investigators have only been able to extract roughly 18 gigabytes of data from Kaylee's cell phone, which remains locked. The data includes random photos and images from internet searches.

Steve says investigators are using software to try every possible combination of characters until finding the password. Unfortunately, the process could take quite a while.

"It could have happened 10 minutes ago, but on the long side of it, it could be years from now," he revealed. "The case is over. Just give us our stuff back."