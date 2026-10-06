Idaho 4 Murder Victim Kaylee Goncalves' Parents Reveal They Were 'Shut Out' of Daughter’s Case: 'It Was Just Crickets'
Oct. 6 2026, Published 5:30 p.m. ET
Kaylee Goncalves' parents, Steve and Kristi, have revealed their relationship with state prosecutors shifted from one of collaboration to one of open friction, RadarOnline has learned.
During an appearance on Courtroom Confidential with Joshua Ritter, published on September 28, the couple detailed an abrupt breakdown in official communications once judicial gag rules were put in place.
'It Was Just Crickets'
Describing the sudden silence, Kristi stated that "it was just crickets," noting that critical updates regarding the prosecution were repeatedly broken to them by reporters instead of legal authorities.
According to the parents, state attorneys relied on the court order as justification to restrict face-to-face updates, delaying a comprehensive debriefing on the details surrounding their daughter's death until two days before their daughter's killer, Bryan Kohberger, was sentenced.
They further reported that courthouse officials kept the victims' families isolated from one another during court appearances.
Frustration Over the Plea Deal
The family said their frustration deepened over Kohberger's plea deal. The Goncalves recalled receiving an email on a Sunday evening informing them that a plea had been offered.
When they objected the following day and asked for concessions and answers, they claimed they were told the deal was already done. Kohberger had signed the agreement before a scheduled Zoom meeting with the family, Steve and Kristi told host Ritter.
The Family's Philanthropic Endeavors
Steve and Kristi created the Kaylee Goncalves Foundation, doing business as Murder Has a Name, to help families access investigative resources and technology in unsolved cases.
The organization maintains working relationships with seven accredited testing facilities and targets financing a minimum of two cases annually, while preserving law enforcement's chain of custody over primary evidence.
The foundation points to investigative examples in Michigan, including the resolution of the 2003 Saginaw murder of Jeanette Wilton following advanced DNA analysis and genetic genealogy that pointed to Jason Cabello.
Identical methods recently led to the identification of several previously unnamed homicide victims in Detroit, including Robert Booker Jr., Jerry Tate, and Darylnn Washington.
Bryan Kohberger Update
Just weeks before Kohberger pleaded guilty to the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students, his defense team questioned whether he fully understood the criminal proceedings or was capable of making rational choices about his defense, according to an unsealed memorandum.
His current attorney, Greg Rauch, claims Kohberger's former legal team was "actively investigating Kohberger's ability to rationally understand the proceedings, meaningfully incorporate significant developments in the case, and make consequential decisions concerning his defense."
His former lead lawyer, Anne Taylor, had requested additional time to prepare for trial and execute a "targeted inquiry concerning Kohberger’s ability to rationally understand the proceedings and make decisions regarding the case."