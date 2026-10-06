Idaho 4 Murder Victim Kaylee Goncalves' Parents Reveal They Were 'Shut Out' of Daughter’s Case: 'It Was Just Crickets'

Describing the sudden silence, Kristi stated that "it was just crickets," noting that critical updates regarding the prosecution were repeatedly broken to them by reporters instead of legal authorities.

According to the parents, state attorneys relied on the court order as justification to restrict face-to-face updates, delaying a comprehensive debriefing on the details surrounding their daughter's death until two days before their daughter's killer, Bryan Kohberger, was sentenced.

They further reported that courthouse officials kept the victims' families isolated from one another during court appearances.