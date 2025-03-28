EXCLUSIVE: Inside Katherine Heigl's Furious Battle With Dog Rescue Firm – With Actress 'Heading for Trial' In Bitter Battle

Animal-mad Katherine Heigl's career has been in the doghouse for years, and now she's locked in a legal battle with a California canine rescue organization that is set for the courthouse, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Grey's Anatomy actress, who hamstrung her once-blossoming career by dissing the TV hit and her movie Knocked Up, filed a defamation lawsuit against The Pitty Committee (TPC) and its owner, Alyssa Deetman, for allegedly spreading false information about the Jason Heigl Foundation (JHF).

According to court documents, in January 2023, Heigl's charity, which she founded with her mom, Nancy, and named after her late brother – entered into an agreement to provide monthly funding to TPC for "rescuing a minimum prescribed number of dogs of JHF's choosing."