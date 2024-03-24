'Enormously Touched': Kate Middleton and Prince William Speak Out After Shocking Cancer Reveal
Kate Middleton and Prince William have thanked the public for the outpouring of sympathy and well wishes in the wake of the Princess of Wales' announcement that she has been diagnosed with cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said on Saturday.
"They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time," the statement continued.
Middleton revealed in a heartfelt video released on Friday that she is in the early stages of chemotherapy treatment following her abdominal surgery in January.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," she said.
"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful."
"I am well, and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body, and spirits," Middleton continued. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance, too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."
"We hope that you'll understand that as a family we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment," she added. "My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery."
- By Her Side: Kate Middleton's Mom Carole Showing Unwavering Support After Cancer Diagnosis, Sources Say
- Kensington Palace Hit With Criticism for Throwing Kate Middleton 'Under the Bus' With Photoshop Scandal During Cancer Battle
- 'Focused On Making a Full Recovery': Kate Middleton Reveals Secret Cancer Battle, in Early Stages of Chemo
Middleton's family has rallied around her since the diagnosis, with her mother Carole remaining by her side in unwavering support.
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly blind-sided by the news, they also issued a brief statement expressing their well-wishes.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said Friday.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Middleton's cancer diagnosis follows King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, which was revealed in February shortly after her abdominal surgery.
In a statement shared via Buckingham Palace, Charles said he is "so proud of Catherine for her courage" and that he has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks."