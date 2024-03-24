'Enormously Touched': Kate Middleton and Prince William Speak Out After Shocking Cancer Reveal

Kate Middleton and Prince William have thanked the public for the outpouring of sympathy and well wishes in the wake of the Princess of Wales' announcement that she has been diagnosed with cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal ­Highness' message," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said on Saturday.

"They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time," the statement continued.