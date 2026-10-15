Kamala Harris Slams Biden and Trump Administrations for Failing to Act 'More Forcefully' Against Israel
Oct. 15 2026, Published 6:09 p.m. ET
Former Vice President Kamala Harris said that both the Biden and Trump administrations failed to use U.S. leverage "sooner and more forcefully" to curb what she called the Israeli government's "horrific conduct" in the war in Gaza, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Speaking at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, Harris said the United States has at times fallen short of its "moral obligation to human rights and international law."
Harris Calls Out Both Biden and Trump Administrations
She claimed that the alleged "failure" to act offered Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "a blank check."
The remarks came during a speech on American leadership, alliances, trade and the need to hold partners accountable for their share of global defense.
Harris argued that Washington must be willing to confront allies when their actions conflict with human rights and international law.
Harris Wrote About Biden in Memoir
This isn't the first time she's shared criticism of the Biden administration's behavior regarding Israel.
In her 2025 memoir, 107 Days, she wrote that she had "pleaded with Joe" to extend the same empathy he showed Ukrainians to innocent Gazan civilians, but that his remarks on Palestinian suffering "came off as inadequate and forced."
She also wrote that Netanyahu had wanted Trump rather than Biden in the White House and had undermined Biden's loyalty to Israel.
During the 2024 campaign, Harris balanced calls for an immediate cease-fire and concern over civilian casualties with repeated statements that Israel had a right to defend itself.
Harris Could Be Running Again in 2028
Harris has said she has not decided whether she will run for president again in 2028.
She leads or runs near the top of most early Democratic primary polls, though no major candidate has formally declared.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has said he would not run if Harris enters the race, calling a contest between two Californians a disadvantage for both.
Voters Will Have Loaded Democratic Primary
Other frequently discussed potential contenders include Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.
Some progressive voters have cited the Biden administration's handling of the conflict as a reason they did not support Harris in 2024.
The White House and the Biden team have not publicly responded to her latest comments.