Kamala Harris Slams Biden and Trump Administrations for Failing to Act 'More Forcefully' Against Israel

Speaking at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, Harris said the United States has at times fallen short of its "moral obligation to human rights and international law."

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said that both the Biden and Trump administrations failed to use U.S. leverage "sooner and more forcefully" to curb what she called the Israeli government's "horrific conduct" in the war in Gaza, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kamala Harris suggested the U.S. fell short of 'moral obligation to human rights.'

Harris argued that Washington must be willing to confront allies when their actions conflict with human rights and international law.

The remarks came during a speech on American leadership, alliances, trade and the need to hold partners accountable for their share of global defense.

She claimed that the alleged "failure" to act offered Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "a blank check."

Kamala Harris wrote about her time in the Biden administration in her 2025 memoir.

This isn't the first time she's shared criticism of the Biden administration's behavior regarding Israel.

In her 2025 memoir, 107 Days, she wrote that she had "pleaded with Joe" to extend the same empathy he showed Ukrainians to innocent Gazan civilians, but that his remarks on Palestinian suffering "came off as inadequate and forced."

She also wrote that Netanyahu had wanted Trump rather than Biden in the White House and had undermined Biden's loyalty to Israel.

During the 2024 campaign, Harris balanced calls for an immediate cease-fire and concern over civilian casualties with repeated statements that Israel had a right to defend itself.