Kamala Harris Slams Trump Over His War With White House Press: 'Why Don't You Just Leave?'

Appearing on actress Keke Palmer's podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Harris said the restrictions show "the extent to which the current occupant of the White House has such a fragile ego that he can't, as president of the United States, tolerate major news outlets listening to what he's saying and watching what he's doing."

She added that if a president cannot stand people watching and listening, "one has to ask – what are you doing?"

Harris went on to say, "It is clear that he is afraid that the American people, through journalists and the media, will see too much and know the incompetence, the cruelty, and the corruption that is coming out of that administration, and that scares them."

The comments came in response to a question about what the press restrictions mean for the public's right to know what the government is doing.

"You're in the wrong place. If you want to do things in secret, then why don't you just leave the White House?!" Harris said.