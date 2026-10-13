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Home > Politics > Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris Slams Trump Over His War With White House Press: 'Why Don't You Just Leave?'

Split image of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris criticized Trump's attack on the media.

Oct. 13 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

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Former Vice President Kamala Harris suggested Donald Trump should leave the White House if he cannot tolerate scrutiny from the press, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Harris said the Trump administration's restrictions on media access reveal a "fragile ego" and a fear that the public will see "the incompetence, the cruelty, and the corruption."

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Kamala Harris Calls Out Trump Over Media Battle

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Picture of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Harris' comments came on Keke Palmer's podcast.

Appearing on actress Keke Palmer's podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Harris said the restrictions show "the extent to which the current occupant of the White House has such a fragile ego that he can't, as president of the United States, tolerate major news outlets listening to what he's saying and watching what he's doing."

She added that if a president cannot stand people watching and listening, "one has to ask – what are you doing?"

Harris went on to say, "It is clear that he is afraid that the American people, through journalists and the media, will see too much and know the incompetence, the cruelty, and the corruption that is coming out of that administration, and that scares them."

The comments came in response to a question about what the press restrictions mean for the public's right to know what the government is doing.

"You're in the wrong place. If you want to do things in secret, then why don't you just leave the White House?!" Harris said.

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Trump Declared CNN, MS NOW and Politico 'Fake News'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump is actively fighting with media companies in court.

On September 18, Trump announced that CNN, MS NOW and Politico would be barred from the White House, accusing the outlets of biased coverage and constant "fake news."

The three organizations sued on First Amendment grounds, arguing the ban was unconstitutional retaliation. Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly temporarily blocked the move, then extended that order on Oct. 8 while considering a longer-term injunction.

Separately, the Justice Department opened an antitrust investigation into the five major television networks: ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and Fox News, after they suspended White House press-pool coverage in protest of the ban.

The administration has also prevented some of the affected outlets from fulfilling scheduled Air Force One press-pool duties, further limiting independent coverage of presidential travel.

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Kamala Harris Has Already Weighed in White House Media Ban

Picture of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

While campaigning for Abdul El-Sayed, Harris mentioned the media battle.

Harris had already condemned the ban in late September while campaigning in Michigan alongside Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed.

Speaking to reporters as she left an event, she called the move "absolutely abhorrent" and said Trump "is afraid of the voice of the people and that the people understand and know what he's doing."

She added that he was trying to "stifle the ability of journalists to let the people of America know what’s really going on with their government."

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Picture of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Harris could run for President again in 2028.

Palmer's podcast also covered the 2026 midterms, Democratic strategy, voting rights, Harris's own record as vice president and whether she would run for president again in 2028.

Harris, who lost the 2024 election to Trump, has remained an active voice for Democrats and has appeared at campaign events for candidates in competitive races.

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