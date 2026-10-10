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Home > Politics > Kamala Harris

Doug Emhoff Would 'Prefer' If Kamala Harris Doesn't Run for President Again After 2024 Defeat: Report

image of Doug Emhoff and Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Doug Emhoff reportedly would 'prefer' Kamala Harris not run for president again.

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Oct. 10 2026, Updated 12:27 p.m. ET

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Doug Emhoff would reportedly prefer his wife, Kamala Harris, not run for president again after her 2024 election defeat to Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former second gentleman has privately voiced concerns about another campaign, though he is expected to support Harris if she decides to seek the White House again.

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Doug Emhoff Has Reservations About Another Run

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image of However, Doug Emhoff is reportedly expected to support Kamala Harris if she decides to launch another presidential campaign.
Source: MEGA

However, Doug Emhoff is reportedly expected to support Kamala Harris if she decides to launch another presidential campaign.

Emhoff, 61, "has privately told some people he would prefer she didn’t run," the report alleged.

Harris, 61, has not made a final decision about whether she will run in 2028.

However, people close to Emhoff reportedly expect him to stand behind his wife if she chooses to enter the race.

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Kamala Harris Has Not Made a Decision

image of Kamala Harris has not decided whether she will seek the Democratic nomination in the 2028 presidential election.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris has not decided whether she will seek the Democratic nomination in the 2028 presidential election.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding her political future, Harris has taken steps that could position her for another presidential bid, including hiring staff, visiting battleground states, and communicating with major donors.

For now, she has publicly emphasized the importance of the 2026 midterm elections.

"I have not decided if I'm going to run again," Harris said at an event last month. "I do sincerely believe '28 won't matter if we don't get through '26."

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Gavin Newsom Rules Out Challenging Kamala Harris

image of Gavin Newsom said he would not run for president if Kamala Harris enters the 2028 race.
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom said he would not run for president if Kamala Harris enters the 2028 race.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has said he would not run for president in 2028 if Harris decides to seek the Democratic nomination.

"I wouldn't run if she ran," Newsom told CNN's Jake Tapper during an interview while the pair fly-fished in Montana. "Of course not. Why would I? I wouldn't do that to her. I wouldn't waste everyone's time. Who needs that?"

Newsom, who is leaving office this year because of term limits, has already been campaigning for Democrats in early primary states, including South Carolina.

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Gavin Newsom Warns Against a Kamala Harris Primary Fight

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image of Gavin Newsom described a potential primary battle with Kamala Harris as 'mutual assured destruction.'
Source: MEGA

Gavin Newsom described a potential primary battle with Kamala Harris as 'mutual assured destruction.'

Newsom said he and Harris share donors, friends, and a similar voter base.

"The Venn diagram on that is just pure crossover," he said, describing a contest between the pair as "mutual assured destruction" that would be "a gift from God" for other Democratic candidates and Republicans.

When Tapper pointed out that Harris had already secured the Democratic nomination and lost the 2024 presidential election, Newsom called the observation "pretty good" and "objectively true."

Newsom added that if he went for the presidency, he'd need support from his wife and their four children.

A presidential candidate must "meet the moment" and represent "the zeitgeist" rather than waste voters' time, the governor said.

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