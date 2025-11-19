Justin Baldoni Joked he Missed 'Sexual Harassment Training' In Newly-Released Behind-The-Scenes Footage from Set of 'It Ends with Us' Amid Bitter Legal War With Co-Star Blake Lively

In the recording, filed as an exhibit by Baldoni's own studio, Wayfarer, the director is seen standing with Lively and co-star Jenny Slate at a table, casually chatting.

At one moment, he uttered the word "sexy" while looking in Lively's direction, and although his legal team insisted the comment was "entirely unremarkable," the clip showed several crew members seemingly exchanging quick, uncomfortable glances.

According to Baldoni's attorneys, Lively wasn't "scantily clad" but was wearing a fleece onesie, as were the rest of the actors.

They argued the exchange was innocuous and "Baldoni's facial expression was neutral and not ogling or suggestive."