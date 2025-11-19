Your tip
Justin Baldoni Joked he Missed 'Sexual Harassment Training' In Newly-Released Behind-The-Scenes Footage from Set of 'It Ends with Us' Amid Bitter Legal War With Co-Star Blake Lively

picture of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

picture of Justin Baldoni is seen joking about 'missing sexual harrassment training' in a new video amid his legal battle with Blake Lively.

Nov. 19 2025, Published 9:14 a.m. ET

Justin Baldoni was caught on camera joking he missed "sexual harassment training", as his bitter legal war with It Ends with Us co-star Blake Lively rumbles on.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the behind-the-scenes clip sees Baldoni's comment visibly unsettle crew members, as they prepare to shoot a bar scene.

Joke Fell Flat

picture of Justin Baldoni
Source: MEGA

Baldoni's gag triggered uncomfortable glances from his co-stars.

In the recording, filed as an exhibit by Baldoni's own studio, Wayfarer, the director is seen standing with Lively and co-star Jenny Slate at a table, casually chatting.

At one moment, he uttered the word "sexy" while looking in Lively's direction, and although his legal team insisted the comment was "entirely unremarkable," the clip showed several crew members seemingly exchanging quick, uncomfortable glances.

According to Baldoni's attorneys, Lively wasn't "scantily clad" but was wearing a fleece onesie, as were the rest of the actors.

They argued the exchange was innocuous and "Baldoni's facial expression was neutral and not ogling or suggestive."

Lively's 'All Good' Reaction

picture of Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Lively appeared to be relaxed over the comment in the footage.

The filing also claimed Lively responded: "All good," though her voice was not audible in the recording.

But it's what came next that has triggered a wave of online backlash.

Moments later, Baldoni turned toward Slate and said: "Sorry, I missed the sexual harassment training," before dramatically rolling his eyes.

His legal team characterized it as an apology "if his remark was inappropriate."

Critics argue the eye-roll, delivered straight into the camera, trivialized concerns about workplace conduct, particularly given that Baldoni was both director and employer on the set.

Voice Not Audible

picture of Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Lively's voice is not audible in the reocording, submitted by Baldoni's legal team as part of his defense.

"I'm struggling to work out what is the worst moment," one Reddit user wrote. "The up and down her body leer or the eye roll that gave away what he truly thinks about the idea of sexual harassment training."

Another said: "You can really feel how viscerally uncomfortable everyone is around him"

"I hate how smug and smiling he is thinking he can just get away with being a creep to multiple women on the daily for this project," a third reacted.

A fourth commented: "Holy cow my jaw just dropped to the floor."

A source close to Baldoni's team said: "There is nothing to hide and it was submitted as part of the defendant's evidence."

picture of Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Baldoni's legal team recently put forward a deleted scene showing Lively kiss his character in an unscripted moment.

The video has surfaced at a critical moment in the increasingly combative legal battle between Lively and Baldoni.

Just days earlier, the actor filed a bombshell deleted scene as part of his motion for summary judgment, alleging that Lively herself engaged in unscripted physical contact during filming.

The minute-long hospital hallway clip, also shot in May 2023, shows Lively's character Lily walking up to Baldoni's Ryle, grabbing his arms, planting a quick kiss on him and walking away smiling.

According to Baldoni's legal team, the kiss was not in the script, and Lively not only approved it but "oversaw" the scene and added it to every take.

In December 2024, Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation, allegations he firmly denies.

