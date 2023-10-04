'The Open Mouth': Joy Behar Crudely Jokes Late 'View' Co-host Barbara Walters' Smile Was From Her Adult Film Days

The studio audience and viewers at home were left speechless after the awkward exchange on Tuesday's episode of the talk show. It all started when their guest former Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell shared a heartwarming anecdote about Walters.

"Barbara, she's an amazing lady. She taught me one thing, she said [she] had a camera smile that she uses, and I always still use this piece of advice," Halliwell told the roundtable. "She said when you're in front of a camera, you notice how you feel a bit stiff, and she always goes, 'Ahh.' You look into the camera and go, 'Ahh.' You get the right kind of smile. That's the Barbara smile."

Halliwell added the late journalist's advice always "stayed with me."