'The View' Star Joy Behar Refused to Film With 'Jersey Shore' Cast Due to Lingering Tension With Snooki, Makeup Artist Claims

The interview took place after the A Shore Thing author spilled about her awkward encounter with the daytime star on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, putting Behar on blast for being the "rudest celebrity" she has crossed paths with ever since the group's GTL-lifestyle skyrocketed them to fame in 2009.

"Joy was so mean to me," Snooki confessed to Andy Cohen, who was taken by surprise before digging for answers on what happened. "She cornered me in the bathroom!" the MTV personality alleged. "And said, 'You're not Italian!'"

Behar confessed to telling someone from the cast that remark during a 2010 episode — but didn't reveal who she dissed or when it happened.