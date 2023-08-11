'The View' Star Joy Behar Refused to Film With 'Jersey Shore' Cast Due to Lingering Tension With Snooki, Makeup Artist Claims
The View host Joy Behar "chose not" be a part of the panel while interviewing the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation due to lingering tension with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, her podcast co-host and makeup artist Joey Camasta dished following their appearance.
Camasta claimed that Behar "was hiding the whole time" and seemed to want to keep some distance between herself and Snooki after past drama, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The interview took place after the A Shore Thing author spilled about her awkward encounter with the daytime star on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, putting Behar on blast for being the "rudest celebrity" she has crossed paths with ever since the group's GTL-lifestyle skyrocketed them to fame in 2009.
"Joy was so mean to me," Snooki confessed to Andy Cohen, who was taken by surprise before digging for answers on what happened. "She cornered me in the bathroom!" the MTV personality alleged. "And said, 'You're not Italian!'"
Behar confessed to telling someone from the cast that remark during a 2010 episode — but didn't reveal who she dissed or when it happened.
The animosity apparently dates back more than a decade, as Behar called the entire cast "stupid," previously claiming the audience was "laughing at them, not with them."
"So then this time when we went back, she famously was not in the segment, so she stayed away," Camata said of the August 1 taping with Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sara Haines. "She didn't want to be involved in that segment, apparently."
A production source countered those claims to Page Six, saying there was "no truth" to Camasta's remarks.
"It was a production decision to have three of the five co-hosts in the segment to make space for their seven cast members so everyone gets a chance to talk," they said.
Despite the alleged behind-the-scenes tension, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino revealed that Goldberg had been one of their greatest supporters from the beginning.
"I'm very grateful that my life story might one day be someone's survival guide," he said. "My book [Reality Check] that's coming out in the fall [details] how I overcame addiction and loss in prison. I believe that book is going to save a lot of lives."
He proudly shared, "Believe it or not, Whoopi's in that book."