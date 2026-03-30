EXCLUSIVE: Joseph Duggar's 'Cult-Like' Religion 'Encouraged' Sexual Abuse and Molestation –– 'God Wants It To Happen,' Claims Former Member

Joseph, Josh and their 19 Kids and Counting family members follow the teachings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), a Christian religious group observed by parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

The church emphasizes the importance of male authority in a family and places a multitude of restrictive rules and regulations on females.

"A lot of abuse occurred," former member Lara Smith alleged, who claimed she was s--ually assaulted by a staffer at an IBLP center when she was 17.

"We were taught our bodies don't belong to us. They belong to God," she claimed. "And so in that realm, anything that happens, God wants it to happen."