Bidens Battered by More Criminal Probes After Cocaine Found at White House Under 'Sleepy Joe' Administration — And Jill Faces 'Cancer Cover-Up' Claims

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Months after moving out of the White House, the Bidens are being battered by more criminal probes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 27 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Months after leaving the White House, the Bidens are being battered by more criminal probes after cocaine was found under the "Sleepy Joe" administration.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the latest bombshell surrounding the former First Couple comes just days after the ex-president announced he has prostate cancer.

More Criminal Probes

alex tapper alex thompson joe biden book biggest revelations
Source: MEGA

Dan Bongino, the deputy director of the FBI, announced the FBI is refocusing on three cases.

On Monday, Dan Bongino, the deputy director of the FBI, announced the FBI is refocusing on three bombshell cases that emerged just before and during the Biden administration.

Part of the tweet explained: "Shortly after swearing in, the Director and I evaluated a number of cases of potential public corruption that, understandably, have garnered public interest. We made the decision to either re-open, or push additional resources and investigative attention, to these cases.

"These cases are the DC pipe bombing investigation, the cocaine discovery at the prior administration’s White House, and the leak of the Supreme Court Dobbs case. I receive requested briefings on these cases weekly and we are making progress.

"If you have any investigative tips on these matters that may assist us, then please contact the FBI."

The Cases

alex tapper alex thompson joe biden book biggest revelations
Source: MEGA

The case surrounding the pipe bomb has remained open since the devices were discovered in January 2021.

The case surrounding the pipe bomb has remained open since the devices were discovered over four years ago.

Back in January, new details were released by the FBI, along with a video of a possible suspect seen leaving the pipe bombs outside the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee headquarters on January 5, 2021.

Since the chilling incident, 1,000 interviews have been conducted and 39,000 video files have been reviewed – but the suspect has yet to be identified.

hunter biden joe salary paid bills home repairs vice president leaked messages
Source: MEGA

Over the July 4th weekend in 2023, a bag of cocaine was discovered at the White House.

Over the July 4th weekend in 2023, a bag of cocaine was discovered at the White House near the Situation Room, where officials store cell phones during meetings.

Only 10 days after the bag was found, the U.S. Secret Service stopped looking for the owner due to a lack of physical evidence.

Even though the ex-president and his family members were away at the time of the discovery, Bongino said he believes the bag of cocaine belonged to someone in the Biden clan.

Bongino tweeted just days after the bombshell discovery: "There's absolutely ZERO chance anyone other than a family member brought that cocaine inside the White House complex."

Another case the FBI is reviewing is the leak of the unpublished Supreme Court Dobbs decision, which occurred back in 2022.

After an investigation that went on for eight months, the person responsible was not able to be identified.

What Did Jill Know?

Photo of Joe and Jill Biden
Source: https://x.com/JoeBiden

After Biden announced his cancer diagnosis, many Americans were left with questions.

Shortly after Biden announced he is battling prostate cancer, the American people were left with one question – how much did his wife Jill Biden know?

As conspiracy theories about the former First Couple keeping quiet about the former president's prostate cancer diagnosis "for years," senior Department of Justice official Leo Terrell made the shocking claims about Jill.

Shortly after the ex-president went public with his health news, Terrell responded to an X post that suggested Jill "knew about Joe's health problems" but still "still wanted him to run for President."

He wrote: "Elder abuse! Criminal charges??"

