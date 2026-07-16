Jimmy Kimmel's Guest Host Sparks MAGA Fury by Mocking Lindsey Graham Days After Senator's Death — 'Pure Trash!'

He said: "But the big political story today is that we officially have a replacement for Lindsey Graham in the Senate and it's Lindsey Graham's sister, which is very confusing because I always thought Lindsey Graham was Lindsey Graham's sister."

Noting that Nordone had just been sworn in, Barinholtz, 49, cracked, "said she'll work very hard over the next several months to support the president, and she pledges to suck his t--s even harder than her brother did."

His quips, which took place on Tuesday's show, were greeted with howls of condemnation from MAGA viewers on X, where one user fumed: "Disgusting. Good grief," and another snapped: "Pure trash, nothing remotely funny."