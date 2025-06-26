Nepo Mom! Jessica Simpson 'Landed Latest Role Thanks To Her Daughter Maxwell's Showbiz Connections'

In a long Hollywood tradition, Jessica, 44, has turned to a family member to help land her a job. Only, in this case the lifeline came courtesy of the teenager.

It turns out Maxwell is close friends with Kim Kardashian's daughter North. And when hotshot producer Ryan Murphy needed a special guest cameo for the Skims founder's new legal drama All's Fair, the 12-year-old knew just who to call: her bestie's mom.

"That’s literally how it happened," an insider told Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "Kim gave the green light, and Jessica was in the chair getting eight hours of prosthetics."

A crew member on the show said the Simpson mother-daughter duo were great additions: "Maxwell was on set hyping her mom up like a mini producer. It was adorable."