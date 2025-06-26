Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Gossip > Jessica Simpson

Nepo Mom! Jessica Simpson 'Landed Latest Role Thanks To Her Daughter Maxwell's Showbiz Connections'

photo of Jessica Simpson and daughter Maxwell
Source: instagram

Jessica Simpson got a career boost from daughter Maxwell.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 26 2025, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Desperate for a job Jessica Simpson has finally gotten another acting gig – and it's all thanks to her daughter, Maxwell, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 13-year-old phoned one of her own famous friends to help a mother out.

Article continues below advertisement

kim kardashian north west
Source: instagram

The teen asked Kim Kardashian's daughter North for some help.

In a long Hollywood tradition, Jessica, 44, has turned to a family member to help land her a job. Only, in this case the lifeline came courtesy of the teenager.

It turns out Maxwell is close friends with Kim Kardashian's daughter North. And when hotshot producer Ryan Murphy needed a special guest cameo for the Skims founder's new legal drama All's Fair, the 12-year-old knew just who to call: her bestie's mom.

"That’s literally how it happened," an insider told Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "Kim gave the green light, and Jessica was in the chair getting eight hours of prosthetics."

A crew member on the show said the Simpson mother-daughter duo were great additions: "Maxwell was on set hyping her mom up like a mini producer. It was adorable."

Article continues below advertisement

Besties

north west slapped jessica simpson daughter
Source: Mega

North and Maxwell are best friends.

Jessica has three children with ex-husband Eric Johnson: Maxwell, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5.

Their eldest daughter just so happens to be friends with Kim's eldest.

"One of Maxwell’s best friends is North," Simpson told Us Weekly in 2022. "She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world."

Jessica and Kim, 44, are neighbors, which Jessica said is "fun." Especially since their respective daughters have bonded.

Article continues below advertisement

Ready to Mingle

jessica simpson diss track eric johnson brutal dig
Source: MEGA

Jessica is still recovering from her shock split from Eric Johnson in January.

Now that she's helped her mom land a new job, maybe Maxwell can help her land a new man.

Sources say Dukes of Hazzard star has been lonely since her January split from former NFL player and hubby of 10 years Johnson, 45, and is looking to make up for some lost time.

"Guys have been flooding her DMs on social media and she's talking to many of them," one insider said. "She's on a mission to sow her wild oats, which is fine, as long as it's within reason. But her friends are concerned because she has a highly addictive personality and she's throwing herself at guys and about to go on a tear.

"They remember the last time she went crazy on men. It wasn't a pretty picture. Now she's a mother of three and she's coming across as a desperate floozy. The fear is she'll wind up getting hurt."

READ MORE ON GOSSIP
Split photo of Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger

Why Nicole Kidman and Renée Zellweger Have 'Started War' Over Big A-Lister They Both Adore

Split photo of Brad Pitt, George Clooney

Brad Pitt 'Cuts Former Best Pal George Clooney Out of Best Man Duties' for 'Upcoming Wedding' to Ines de Ramon — In Favor of Another Huge A-Lister

Hawkeye in the Bullseye

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

jeremy renner no longer has energy for certain roles after snow plow accident
Source: MEGA

She is said to be aiming to rekindle a romance with Jeremy Renner.

Jessica is said to have set her sights on Marvel star Jeremy Renner and is on a mission to rekindle old flames with the actor following their rumored 2009 fling.

One source spilled: "Right after she broke up with Eric, she made it clear she was aching to reunite with Jeremy. She's been sliding into his DMs and dangling the opportunity."

Renner, 54, miraculously survived a horrendous New Year's Day 2023 snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, which left him with more than 38 broken bones, a collapsed lung, a lacerated liver, head wounds and major injuries to his right knee and ankle, left leg and eye socket.

In March, Renner posted a video of himself working out shirtless alongside the caption, "setbacks are temporary," and Simpson sent a fire emoji to the comments, which he liked.

"She's throwing so many olive branches and hints, and Jeremy hasn't bit on any of them," our insider said. "She's enjoyed the playful online banter, but her friends think she's reading too much into it."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.