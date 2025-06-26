Nepo Mom! Jessica Simpson 'Landed Latest Role Thanks To Her Daughter Maxwell's Showbiz Connections'
Desperate for a job Jessica Simpson has finally gotten another acting gig – and it's all thanks to her daughter, Maxwell, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 13-year-old phoned one of her own famous friends to help a mother out.
In a long Hollywood tradition, Jessica, 44, has turned to a family member to help land her a job. Only, in this case the lifeline came courtesy of the teenager.
It turns out Maxwell is close friends with Kim Kardashian's daughter North. And when hotshot producer Ryan Murphy needed a special guest cameo for the Skims founder's new legal drama All's Fair, the 12-year-old knew just who to call: her bestie's mom.
"That’s literally how it happened," an insider told Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "Kim gave the green light, and Jessica was in the chair getting eight hours of prosthetics."
A crew member on the show said the Simpson mother-daughter duo were great additions: "Maxwell was on set hyping her mom up like a mini producer. It was adorable."
Besties
Jessica has three children with ex-husband Eric Johnson: Maxwell, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5.
Their eldest daughter just so happens to be friends with Kim's eldest.
"One of Maxwell’s best friends is North," Simpson told Us Weekly in 2022. "She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world."
Jessica and Kim, 44, are neighbors, which Jessica said is "fun." Especially since their respective daughters have bonded.
Ready to Mingle
Now that she's helped her mom land a new job, maybe Maxwell can help her land a new man.
Sources say Dukes of Hazzard star has been lonely since her January split from former NFL player and hubby of 10 years Johnson, 45, and is looking to make up for some lost time.
"Guys have been flooding her DMs on social media and she's talking to many of them," one insider said. "She's on a mission to sow her wild oats, which is fine, as long as it's within reason. But her friends are concerned because she has a highly addictive personality and she's throwing herself at guys and about to go on a tear.
"They remember the last time she went crazy on men. It wasn't a pretty picture. Now she's a mother of three and she's coming across as a desperate floozy. The fear is she'll wind up getting hurt."
Hawkeye in the Bullseye
Jessica is said to have set her sights on Marvel star Jeremy Renner and is on a mission to rekindle old flames with the actor following their rumored 2009 fling.
One source spilled: "Right after she broke up with Eric, she made it clear she was aching to reunite with Jeremy. She's been sliding into his DMs and dangling the opportunity."
Renner, 54, miraculously survived a horrendous New Year's Day 2023 snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, which left him with more than 38 broken bones, a collapsed lung, a lacerated liver, head wounds and major injuries to his right knee and ankle, left leg and eye socket.
In March, Renner posted a video of himself working out shirtless alongside the caption, "setbacks are temporary," and Simpson sent a fire emoji to the comments, which he liked.
"She's throwing so many olive branches and hints, and Jeremy hasn't bit on any of them," our insider said. "She's enjoyed the playful online banter, but her friends think she's reading too much into it."