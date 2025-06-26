Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Renner Snubbing Manhunter Jessica Simpson As She Bombards Him With Stalker-Level Flood of Flirty Messages




Jeremy Renner is snubbing Jessica Simpson's advances.





June 26 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Man-hunting Jessica Simpson won't quit flinging social media flirts at Jeremy Renner, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hawkeye hunk's not tossing back equal interest and friends are begging her to quit acting so desperate.

"She's throwing so many olive branches and hints, and Jeremy hasn't bit on any of them," our insider said. "She's enjoyed the playful online banter, but her friends think she's reading too much into it."

Sources also say the 44-year-old blonde's been lonely since her announced January split with former NFL player and hubby of 10 years Eric Johnson, 45, dad of her three children, daughters Maxwell, 13, and Birdie, 6, and son Ace, 11.

Now, insiders insist Simpson's on a mission to rekindle old flames with the actor following their rumored 2009 fling.

Stalker-Style Messages




Renner is said to have been bombarded with advances from Simpson.

One added: "Right after she broke up with Eric, she made it clear she was aching to reunite with Jeremy.

"She's been sliding into his DMs and dangling the opportunity."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Renner, 54, miraculously survived a horrendous New Year's Day 2023 snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, which left him with more than 38 broken bones, a collapsed lung, a lacerated liver, head wounds and major injuries to his right knee and ankle, left leg and eye socket.

In March, Renner posted a video of himself working out shirtless alongside the caption, "setbacks are temporary," and Simpson sent a fire emoji to the comments, which he liked.

Not Interested




'Avengers' star Renner liked Simpson's flirty comments but has stayed silent since.

She answered another hunky thirst trap of Renner's, writing: "I love this oh my ... Mama is STRONG ... I need to go do sit-ups now." Renner "liked" that comment but didn't add anything else.

But the Avengers hero did offer a kind word for the release of her album Nashville Canyon Part 1, scribbling: "Congrats, Jess!!!" on the singer's Instagram post announcing its launch.

Our source noted while "he's polite enough and means well, he's not interested in reigniting that fire and people can't understand why she won't let it go."

They added: "In her mind, she thinks he's the perfect guy to rebound with and can get something serious going with him. But he's clearly not down with it. You'd think she'd get the hint, but she isn't."

