EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Renner Snubbing Manhunter Jessica Simpson As She Bombards Him With Stalker-Level Flood of Flirty Messages

Man-hunting Jessica Simpson won't quit flinging social media flirts at Jeremy Renner, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hawkeye hunk's not tossing back equal interest and friends are begging her to quit acting so desperate.

"She's throwing so many olive branches and hints, and Jeremy hasn't bit on any of them," our insider said. "She's enjoyed the playful online banter, but her friends think she's reading too much into it."

Sources also say the 44-year-old blonde's been lonely since her announced January split with former NFL player and hubby of 10 years Eric Johnson, 45, dad of her three children, daughters Maxwell, 13, and Birdie, 6, and son Ace, 11.

Now, insiders insist Simpson's on a mission to rekindle old flames with the actor following their rumored 2009 fling.