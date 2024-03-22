Jennifer Lopez Fuming Over Husband Ben Affleck's Crush on Pal Sofia Vergara: Report
Jealous Jennifer Lopez has reportedly been flipping out over husband Ben Affleck's longtime crush on newly single actress Sofia Vergara, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Now, insiders claim Lopez, 54, is giving the Modern Family alum, 51, the cold shoulder.
Vergara has prowled the dating scene after ditching Magic Mike hunk Joe Manganiello in September following seven years of marriage and appears in Lopez's recent flick, This is Me ... Now.
According to a sensational report, a tipster claimed the Lopez is fed up with her husband allegedly drooling over her beautiful buddy — and the exasperated Oscar winner is calling out his hotheaded wife for her trust issues!
"Jennifer is close to Sofia — but that doesn't mean she wants her husband getting all googly-eyed for her," an insider told the National Enquirer.
According to the spy, Affleck, 51, is notorious for his admiration for Vergara — and considers the former sitcom siren the ideal woman!
The Batman hero even shared a chummy moment with the South American spitfire at the 2013 Golden Globes. But the mole squeals the Love Don't Cost a Thing singer now fumes over the long-ago encounter — which happened when Lopez was still married to Latin Grammy-award winner Marc Anthony, and Affleck was still hitched to 13 Going on 30 star Jennifer Garner!
Sources claim Affleck keeps making matters worse by begging his wife to have them get together with Vergara, who's been spotted on dates with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.
"Jennifer is putting her foot down and saying no way," the insider spilled.
There's no evidence Affleck has ever tried to hook up with Vergara, but the tipster claims the smitten Good Will Hunting star's appreciation for the "total smoke show" has "triggered" Lopez's "insecurities" — especially because their first romance hit the rocks in 2003 over the Gone Girl stud's alleged infidelity!
In a recent interview, the On the Floor singer admitted she'd step up to ANY competition and warned, "Do not play with me!"
"I'm a lover, not a fighter, but I will let them know in a very elegant and ladylike way to step ALL the way off!" Lopez declared of protecting her marriage.
As this outlet reported, Lopez got candid about her past abusive relationships and insecurities in her new documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.
"There were people in my life who said ‘I love you’ and then didn’t do things that were kind of in line with the word ‘love,'" Lopez confessed. "You have to hit rock bottom where you’re in situations so uncomfortable and so painful that you finally go, ‘I don’t want this anymore.'"