Jennifer Lopez Fuming Over Husband Ben Affleck's Crush on Pal Sofia Vergara: Report

"Jennifer is close to Sofia — but that doesn't mean she wants her husband getting all googly-eyed for her," an insider told the National Enquirer.

According to the spy, Affleck, 51, is notorious for his admiration for Vergara — and considers the former sitcom siren the ideal woman!

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.